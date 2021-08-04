Now is the time to make your lists for back-to-school and check them twice. Bedding is always a must no matter what type of housing you’re living in for college, and it can make it that much more important to find the best quality, especially when you’re dealing with a dorm mattress.
We’ve compiled a list of our favorite bedding essentials, like bedding sets, mattress toppers and more, that will make your dorm feel like home.
Twin XL bedding/bedding sets
Urban Habitat Brooklyn 5-Piece Twin/Twin XL Comforter Set in Ivory ($80.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)
The natural color to the bedding will match any room with its modern yet dainty design. Quilted shams are included in the set, which bring more texture to the bed overall.
__________________________________________________________________________
Makenna Cotton Comforter Set ($93.49, originally $109.99; target.com)
This comforter is just simple and cute. It’s machine-washable and comes with two decorative pillows. Since it’s Oeko-Tex certified, there are no harsh chemicals you have to worry about.
__________________________________________________________________________
Bare Home Comforter Set (36.99; amazon.com)
Offered in 20 different colors, this comforter set is a favorite on Amazon. It’s made out of 100% microfiber with polyester fill for a truly cozy down alternative.
Twin XL sheets
Luxe Core Sheet Set ($114.75; brooklinen.com)
You’ll never want to leave bed again with these sheets and their 480 thread count, and they’re easily one of the best luxury sheet options on the market.
__________________________________________________________________________
Performance Sheet Set ($29; target.com)
Target’s college essentials line is a must for every student’s shopping list. These sheets are great quality according to reviewers, at an even better price point.
__________________________________________________________________________
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets ($26.95, originally $43.99; amazon.com)
With over 100,000 ratings, this sheet set is a bestseller on Amazon. Reviewers say they are extremely hotel quality (even considering the price) and aren’t easily prone to wrinkles, which is a dorm dream.
Twin XL mattress toppers
Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper ($42.99; amazon.com)
You can definitely bet on their dorm mattress not feeling like a hotel’s.
This 2-inch gel mattress topper hugs you while you sleep, while also keeping you cool. The memory foam helps mold to your back to alleviate pain from spine and pressure points too, so it’s ideal for athletes or extremely active students.
__________________________________________________________________________
Therapedic Comfort 2-Inch Memory Foam Twin XL Mattress Topper ($59.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)
Get a refreshing night’s sleep with Therapedic’s luxe-but-worth-it mattress topper. It is especially great for hot sleepers with its active air technology too.
__________________________________________________________________________
3-Inch Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper ($67.99; mattressfirm.com)
Not only is this plus 3-inch mattress topper just thick enough to forget whatever’s underneath, but it has a relaxing lavender scent that can help those who have a hard time sleeping through the night. (And in a dorm with roommates, who doesn’t?)
Twin XL mattress protectors
Waterproof Mattress Protector ($89; casper.com)
The maker of one of our favorite new mattresses has a great twin XL mattress protector too. This one protects against dirt, spills and just normal wear and tear, so you can easily use this for years to come.
__________________________________________________________________________
Mattress Protector ($42.50, originally $50; tuftandneedle.com)
With more than 3,000 reviews to its name, reviewers love how both incredible and cost-effective this protector is. It also doesn’t have any sort of crinkling noise when you move around, which is always a bonus.
__________________________________________________________________________
SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector ($24.95; amazon.com)
For anyone who prefers their bedding to be hypoallergenic, this ones for you. According to reviewers, this one is great for kids or anyone with allergies or asthma.