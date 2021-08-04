CNN —

Now is the time to make your lists for back-to-school and check them twice. Bedding is always a must no matter what type of housing you’re living in for college, and it can make it that much more important to find the best quality, especially when you’re dealing with a dorm mattress.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite bedding essentials, like bedding sets, mattress toppers and more, that will make your dorm feel like home.

Twin XL bedding/bedding sets

Urban Habitat Brooklyn 5-Piece Twin/Twin XL Comforter Set in Ivory ($80.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond Urban Habitat Brooklyn 5-Piece Twin/Twin XL Comforter Set in Ivory

The natural color to the bedding will match any room with its modern yet dainty design. Quilted shams are included in the set, which bring more texture to the bed overall.

__________________________________________________________________________

Makenna Cotton Comforter Set ($93.49, originally $109.99; target.com)

Target Makenna Cotton Comforter Set

This comforter is just simple and cute. It’s machine-washable and comes with two decorative pillows. Since it’s Oeko-Tex certified, there are no harsh chemicals you have to worry about.

__________________________________________________________________________

Bare Home Comforter Set (36.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bare Home Comforter Set

Offered in 20 different colors, this comforter set is a favorite on Amazon. It’s made out of 100% microfiber with polyester fill for a truly cozy down alternative.

Twin XL sheets

Luxe Core Sheet Set ($114.75; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

You’ll never want to leave bed again with these sheets and their 480 thread count, and they’re easily one of the best luxury sheet options on the market.

__________________________________________________________________________

Performance Sheet Set ($29; target.com)

Target Performance Sheet Set

Target’s college essentials line is a must for every student’s shopping list. These sheets are great quality according to reviewers, at an even better price point.

__________________________________________________________________________

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets ($26.95, originally $43.99; amazon.com)

Amazon LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets

With over 100,000 ratings, this sheet set is a bestseller on Amazon. Reviewers say they are extremely hotel quality (even considering the price) and aren’t easily prone to wrinkles, which is a dorm dream.

Twin XL mattress toppers

Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper ($42.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

You can definitely bet on their dorm mattress not feeling like a hotel’s.

This 2-inch gel mattress topper hugs you while you sleep, while also keeping you cool. The memory foam helps mold to your back to alleviate pain from spine and pressure points too, so it’s ideal for athletes or extremely active students.

__________________________________________________________________________

Therapedic Comfort 2-Inch Memory Foam Twin XL Mattress Topper ($59.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond Therapedic Comfort 2-Inch Memory Foam Twin XL Mattress Topper

Get a refreshing night’s sleep with Therapedic’s luxe-but-worth-it mattress topper. It is especially great for hot sleepers with its active air technology too.

__________________________________________________________________________

3-Inch Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper ($67.99; mattressfirm.com)

Mattress Firm 3-Inch Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Not only is this plus 3-inch mattress topper just thick enough to forget whatever’s underneath, but it has a relaxing lavender scent that can help those who have a hard time sleeping through the night. (And in a dorm with roommates, who doesn’t?)

Twin XL mattress protectors

Waterproof Mattress Protector ($89; casper.com)

Casper Waterproof Mattress Protector

The maker of one of our favorite new mattresses has a great twin XL mattress protector too. This one protects against dirt, spills and just normal wear and tear, so you can easily use this for years to come.

__________________________________________________________________________

Mattress Protector ($42.50, originally $50; tuftandneedle.com)

Tuft & Needle Mattress Protector

With more than 3,000 reviews to its name, reviewers love how both incredible and cost-effective this protector is. It also doesn’t have any sort of crinkling noise when you move around, which is always a bonus.

__________________________________________________________________________

SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector ($24.95; amazon.com)

Amazon SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector

For anyone who prefers their bedding to be hypoallergenic, this ones for you. According to reviewers, this one is great for kids or anyone with allergies or asthma.