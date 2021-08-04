A car drives by a Speedway gas station next to the Shell refinery on March 03, 2021 in Martinez, California. Gas prices have increased across the United States to a national average of $2.72 per gallon, an increase of 30 cents from one month ago. Gas in California has an average price of $3.68 per gallon, the highest in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

New York CNN Business —

US Bank told employees Wednesday they will no longer be due back in the office early next month because of surging Covid-19 cases.

“There are increased caseloads across the globe, and the Delta variant has caused us to adjust our plans,” Andy Cecere, the company’s CEO, wrote in an email to employees. Jeff Shelman, a spokesperson for the bank, confirmed the email, which was first reported by the Star Tribune.

US Bank, one of America’s largest banks, had planned to bring employees across the country back to offices on September 7.

“After weighing our options, we believe the right course of action is to postpone our broader return to office until sometime in the fourth quarter,” Cecere said.

US Bank (USB) did not announce a new date to return to the office, but said it will give employees 30 days’ notice.

Like most companies, US Bank shifted to virtual work when the pandemic erupted last year, with about 70% of the bank’s roughly 70,000 employees working remotely. US Bank said only a very small number have returned to the office in a hybrid mode since then.

The change in plans by US Bank stands in contrast with the stance of other major banks.

Representatives from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) told CNN Business this week they haven’t changed their return-to-office policies. Goldman Sachs (GS) brought employees back to the office in June, while JPMorgan staff members were expected back in the office by July.

But the Delta variant could force a rethink, especially if employees indicate they aren’t comfortable with piling back into crowded offices, subways and buses.

Other companies are adjusting their return-to-office plans. Google (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai said in a late-July blog post that the company was extending its work-from-home policy through October 18.

He said in part that “we recognize that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office. This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it.”

And Bloomberg reported in late July that Lyft (LYFT) has delayed its return to office until February.

If more companies delay their office reopenings, it would deal a blow to the restaurants, bars and other small businesses that had been banking on a return of office workers this fall.