In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, cars move along an assembly line at the General Motors Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan. General Motors is extending the normal two-week summer shutdown at two U.S. car factories because of slumping demand. Union officials say the Lordstown, Ohio, plant near Cleveland and the Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan., will close for as long as five weeks in June and July 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Orlin Wagner/AP
A self-driving vehicle from Mobileye's autonomous test fleet sits parked in front of the Manhattan Bridge in June 2021. Mobileye tests its technology in complex urban areas in preparation for future driverless services. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)
Mobileye
Nimai Malle
Ferrari
The Airstream Interstate 24X is the camper makers first all-terrain van
Airstream
The new electric Ford F-150 Lightning
Gabe Ramirez, CNN
The new all-electric Mercedes-EQS
Mercedes-Benz AG
The all wheel-drive, electric Nobe GT100
Nobe Cars
GM unveils new electric Hummer SUV
GM
Canoo
McLaren
Natalia V. Osipova
New York CNN Business —  

General Motors’ earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts — but the company expects better results in the second half of the year, even with continued chip shortages and rising raw material costs.

GM, the nation’s largest automaker, reported Wednesday a record adjusted pre-tax profit of $4.1 billion for the second quarter. But adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1.97 per share fell short of the $2.23 estimate from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Part of the problem: GM’s warranty and recall expenses jumped by a shopping $1.3 billion in the quarter. That included $800 million set aside to replace the batteries in 61,000 models of its electric Chevrolet Bolt because of a fire risk. Increased commodity prices didn’t help either.

Shares of GM (GM), which had risen 39% year to date through Tuesday’s close, fell 7% in early trading Wednesday.

On the positive side, GM’s $34.2 billion in sales easily topped Wall Street’s estimates.

GM also raised its guidance for the second half of the year, saying it expects adjusted pre-tax earnings of between $11.5 billion and $13.5 billion — up from its previous outlook of between $10 billion and $11 billion. GM also raised its earnings per share forecast for the same period.

That’s despite the computer chip shortage that has hampered production of cars across the industry and forced temporary production halts at some factories. GM acknowledged the situation “remains fluid” and that “overall supply chain challenges continue.”

GM also said it expects higher commodity prices will cost the company between $1.5 billion and $2 billion more in the second half of the year compared to the first half.

Demand for new cars has been exceptionally strong this year, particularly in the United States. The company sold 1.8 million vehicles worldwide in the second quarter, despite the limitations on production caused by the chip shortage.

That’s an increase of 300,000 vehicles compared to the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic and stay-at-home orders shut factories and dealerships and greatly reduced sales. But it’s 200,000 fewer vehicles than GM sold in the same quarter of 2019 before the pandemic.

FILE - In this July 16, 2019 file photo, General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit. General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California's right to set its own clean-air standards. Barra said in a letter Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit, and it urges other automakers to do so. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
GM shareholders have never had it this good

While prices of both new and used car prices have reached record levels, that’s more beneficial to GM dealerships — which are independently owned — than to GM itself. The company did benefit from having to offer fewer incentives to buyers to purchase cars, and in the value of the used vehicles it took back when leases expired.