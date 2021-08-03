This story was excerpted from the August 3 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The US military is more known for brashness rather than understatement. So, a comment by an unnamed US defense official to CNN's Barbara Starr that "it's not going well" is an uncharacteristically deadpan assessment of the unfolding mess in Afghanistan.

It looks rather like the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks next month will be remembered less for the US finally extricating itself from its longest war than the Taliban regaining vast swathes of territory in the country.

In recent days, the US has ramped up fierce air strikes in support of Afghan government troops as Taliban forces advance on critical provincial capitals Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah. The defense official told Starr that there was deep concern that the ultra-fundamentalist militia could take some of its target cities and trigger a collapse in confidence in the Afghan government.

Since President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of all US troops from the country earlier this year, the Taliban has clearly been emboldened, raising fears that it could seize all of the country and crush democratic rule from Kabul.

Such a scenario would not only roll back gains, such as they are, from 20 years of Western involvement in the country. They would again expose its people to feudal-style rule and mean a return to discrimination against women and girls. It would also expose Biden to accusations he deserted Afghans for his own political ends and present him with a genuine foreign policy disaster, just as the pandemic he had hoped was over renews its assault on the US .