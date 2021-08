Man arrested in Houston road rage killing

(CNN) The man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle on the way home from a Houston Astros baseball game last month has surrendered to authorities, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is charged with felony murder in the July 6 shooting death of 17-year-old David Castro, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities had deemed the shooting a road rage incident, CNN previously reported

Paul Castro told CNN he was driving his two sons home from the baseball game when his son David was shot inside their pickup truck. He died two days later.

Williams was identified as a suspect last week and charged with David Castro's killing on July 28, police said . Investigators were led to Williams through community tips, surveillance footage from a nearby gas station, witness interviews and records of the recent sale of the white Buick LaCrosse sedan Williams was allegedly driving when the shooting occurred, according to the complaint.

Paul Castro told police he had a "verbal altercation" with the driver of the white Buick as they were leaving the downtown area after the game.

Read More