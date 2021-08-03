2 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, and police say they shot gunman

(CNN)A gunman opened fire at a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility Tuesday morning in Tennessee's capital region, injuring two employees before being shot and wounded by police officers, authorities said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the facility in Antioch, a neighborhood of southeastern Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.
Responding officers found two employees had been shot, and both were taken to a hospital, police said.
The suspected gunman was shot by police, and the suspect also was taken to a hospital, police said.
No names or conditions were immediately released. Police also have not commented about a motive.
SmileDirectClub, a Nashville-based company that makes clear plastic teeth aligners, said "the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site."
"The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities," the company said Tuesday in a Twitter statement.
SmileDirectClub is known primarily for working with dentists and orthodontists to sell clear aligners online as an alternative to traditional braces.
The Antioch neighborhood is about a 12-mile drive southeast of downtown Nashville.
This is a developing story and will be updated.