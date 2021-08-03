2 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, and police say they shot gunman

(CNN) A gunman opened fire at a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility Tuesday morning in Tennessee's capital region, injuring two employees before being shot and wounded by police officers, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the facility in Antioch, a neighborhood of southeastern Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said

Responding officers found two employees had been shot, and both were taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspected gunman was shot by police, and the suspect also was taken to a hospital, police said.

No names or conditions were immediately released. Police also have not commented about a motive.

