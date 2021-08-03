War of words: Badminton Korea Association unhappy about Chinese player's cursing at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) South Korea's Badminton Korea Association plans to pursue a formal complaint with the World Badminton Federation (WBF) regarding China's Chen Qingchen's cursing during an Olympic match at Tokyo 2020, the organization has told CNN.

Chen, who was heard cursing liberally in the broadcast Olympic matches, has won the hearts of many in her home country, even though the South Korean public has expressed discontent.

The controversy has been extensively reported by South Korean media, prompting widespread — and often critical — commentary.

By contrast, many Chinese people reacted to Chen's outbursts in the highly competitive event with amusement on social media.

Chen, 24, was relatively unknown until a clip of her shouting "wo cao" -- a rough equivalent of "f**k"​ lit up Chinese social media last week.

