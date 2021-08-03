Politics of the Day
Cuyahoga Councilwoman and Congressional Candidate Shontel Brown speaks during Get Out the Vote campaign event at Mt Zion Fellowship on July 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Cuyahoga Councilwoman and Congressional Candidate Shontel Brown speaks during Get Out the Vote campaign event at Mt Zion Fellowship on July 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) listens during a hearing on consideration of statehood for the District of Columbia in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) listens during a hearing on consideration of statehood for the District of Columbia in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing is only the second time that the Senate has heard testimony on the issue of granting statehood to the district. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 21, 2020, as he travels to Ohio.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 21, 2020, as he travels to Ohio.
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), waits to begin a hearing on Wednesday, September 30 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), waits to begin a hearing on Wednesday, September 30 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Newsmax
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC eviction moratorium expiration sot SOTU vpx_00000518.png
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC eviction moratorium expiration sot SOTU vpx_00000518.png
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican Congressional leaders and members of his cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican Congressional leaders and members of his cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.
CNN —  

Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown is set to win the Democratic special primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District after her opponent Nina Turner conceded Tuesday night.

“Tonight my friends, we have looked across the promised land, but for this campaign, on this night, we will not cross the river,” Turner said.

The result is a victory for the establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

Brown, who’s also the chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, had the support of Hillary Clinton and House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, a close ally of President Joe Biden. Turner, a former state senator, was backed by many progressives in Congress, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Brown will be the favorite in the November 2 special election against Laverne Gore, who CNN projects will win the Republican nomination.

The winner will replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, who resigned from the seat in March to join Biden’s Cabinet.

Along with Brown and Turner, 11 other Democratic candidates were on the ballot.