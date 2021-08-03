This is the man leading the No. 1 fundraising effort in sham Arizona audit

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), participates in a discussion on the Right to Bear Arms during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.

CNN analyst on why it's 'highly likely' Congress will get Trump tax returns

Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican Congressional leaders and members of his cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

AOC on evictions: Can't blame the GOP when Democrats have the majority

Mark Meadows: Trump meeting with his 'cabinet' (despite not having one)

Graham on positive Covid-19 test: Without vaccine 'I am certain I would not feel as well'

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), waits to begin a hearing on Wednesday, September 30 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Avlon: As with all things Trump, this isn't what it seems

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 21, 2020, as he travels to Ohio.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) listens during a hearing on consideration of statehood for the District of Columbia in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing is only the second time that the Senate has heard testimony on the issue of granting statehood to the district. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CNN —

The New York attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation.

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” and made comments of a “suggestive” sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a “hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo’s behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other state employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail, as well as members of the public, the attorney general’s report states.

“We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture – one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments – contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist,” investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark wrote in the report. “That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”

READ: NY AG report into harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo

The report states Cuomo made specific denials of conduct that complainants recalled clearly, but investigators said “we found his denials to lack credibility and to be inconsistent with the weight of evidence obtained during our investigation.”

Investigators spoke to 179 individuals, and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence, James said. That evidence painted a “deeply disturbing yet clear picture,” she added.

The investigators repeatedly described Cuomo’s conduct as “unlawful.” A footnote in the report, however, said that the report was not reaching a conclusion as to “whether the conduct amounts to or should be the subject of criminal prosecution.”

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several investigations into Cuomo’s office

The investigation into the sexual harassment claims is one of several that the state attorney general’s office has launched into Cuomo and his inner circle, as a political firestorm has raged around the governor in recent months. The controversies that have swirled around Cuomo are a far cry from the acclaim he received at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, James unveiled a report of her review of how his administration handled nursing home deaths during the Covid-19 outbreak, which found that his administration undercounted by about 50 percent the deaths of nursing home residents. Additionally, James is investigating whether Cuomo used official resources for the writing and roll out of his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Cuomo has denied allegations of touching anyone inappropriately but released a statement in February acknowledging that some of his workplace remarks “”may have been insensitive or too personal.” The statement said he was “truly sorry” to those who might have “misinterpreted (the remarks) as an unwanted flirtation.”

The backlash has included New York’s Democratic legislature, where lawmakers have revoked some of Cuomo’s temporary emergency powers and have launched an impeachment probe.

The allegations against Cuomo ramped up earlier this year when, in February, a former aide took her account of uncomfortable interactions with the governor to The New York Times. That aide, Charlotte Bennett, alleged that Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life during a June 2020 conversation in his office in the state Capitol. She told the newspaper that she interpreted Cuomo’s comments to be “clear overtures to a sexual relationship.”

Another ex-aide, Lindsey Boylan, came forward with allegations against Cuomo of her own, claiming in a February Medium post that he had engaged in inappropriate gestures, including an unwanted kiss.

Cuomo was questioned by investigators from the attorney general’s office for over 11 hours last month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.