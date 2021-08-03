Potential hijacking of commercial vessel reported off UAE

(CNN) A British marine tracking agency has reported a "potential hijacking" incident off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, without providing any further information on the vessels involved.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that the incident had been reported in the Gulf of Oman, 61 nautical miles north of the coast of the port of Fujairah in the UAE.

The UKMTO, which is run by Britain's Royal Navy and acts as a relay point for information on maritime security between military and private entities, cited third-party sources, and no further information was provided on the vessel or the incident.

"Vessels are advised to exercise extreme caution when transiting this area," a statement by UKMTO said.

CNN could not independently verify the incident, however, three ships in the waters changed their status to "Not Under Command" as per MarineTraffic.com, a website which tracks maritime activity. It is unclear if these status changes were related to UKMTO reported incident.

