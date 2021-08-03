HSBC may have to choose between China and the West

A pedestrians walks past HSBC signage in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on July 31, 2017. HSBC said on July 31 pre-tax profit for the first half of 2017 had risen five percent to 10.2 billion USD compared with the same period last year, in what it called an "excellent" result following a turbulent 2016. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCE (Photo credit should read ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

HONG KONG - 2019/04/06: In this photo illustration a Chinese online payment platform owned by Alibaba Group, Alipay, logo is seen on an Android mobile device with People's Republic of China flag in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Jack Ma makes his first public appearance since late October in a new video published on January 20 by Tianmu News, a subsidiary of the Zhejiang government's official newspaper.

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 25: People walk by the flagship store of clothing brand H&M at a shopping area on March 25, 2021 in Beijing, China. Many on Chinese social networking platforms called for boycotts of major Western brands, including H&M, after statements made by the companies in the past about Xinjiang cotton resurfaced online. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A woman walks past the headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of video sharing app TikTok, in Beijing on September 16, 2020. - Silicon Valley tech giant Oracle is "very close" to sealing a deal to become the US partner to Chinese-owned video app TikTok to avert a ban in the United States, President Donald Trump said on September 15. (Photo by Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images)

China to allow parents to have up to three children

--FILE--A Chinese nurse attends newborn babies at a hospital in Xiangyang city, central China's Hubei province, 22 February 2018. China is reported to be planning to eliminate the law that says each family can only have two children. China, the most populous nation in the world, is said to be planning to remove all limits on the number of children a family can have, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be a historic move to end to a policy that caused many controversial disputes and left the world's second-largest economy short of labor. The State Council, China's cabinet, has commissioned research on the repercussions of ending the country's policy which has lasts roughly four decades and intends to enact the change nationwide, said the people, who asked not to be named. The leadership wants to reduce the pace of aging in China's population and remove a source of international criticism, one of the people said. (Imaginechina via AP Images)

A driver uses the Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app on his smartphone while driving along the street in Beijing on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) (Photo by JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. headquarters in Beijing, China, on May 31, 2019. Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (New Oriental), a leading provider of private educational services in China, soared on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly revenue and next-quarter guidance that topped analysts' expectations. Imaginechina/AP

What does the future hold for Chinese companies listed in the US?

CNN Business —

Alibaba sought to reassure investors by unveiling a 50% increase in its share repurchase plans Tuesday while reporting somewhat mixed results.

The Chinese online shopping behemoth has been slammed in recent months by Beijing’s widening crackdown on private business, stoking concerns about its future. On Tuesday, it reported a drop in earnings despite an increase in sales.

Net income of 45.1 billion yuan, or about $7 billion, slipped from 47.6 billion yuan it earned a year earlier. But its adjusted earnings were a bit better than recently lowered estimates from analysts. Alibaba’s revenue of 205.7 billion yen, or about $32 billion, while up 34% from a year ago, fell a bit short of expectations. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast revenue would reach 209 billion yuan.

The company tried to assure investors by announcing it will now repurchase $15 billion in shares through next year, up from a $10 billion repurchase plan that had been in place. It also disclosed it had repurchased $3.7 billion worth of its US-traded shares since April.

Alibaba’s main business — e-commerce — has held up well during the coronavirus pandemic, soaring as people turn to online shopping to buy things without leaving their homes. The company has also benefited from continued economic strength in China, which averted the recession that pummeled most of the globe last year.

But the prospect of further scrutiny from Chinese regulators looms large.

In May, Alibaba (BABA) said it posted a loss of about $1.2 billion for its first quarter — a hit that was mainly due to a record $2.8 billion fine that Beijing imposed on the company after accusing it of behaving like a monopoly.

Joe Tsai, Alibaba Group’s co-founder and executive vice chairman, played down concerns when the fine was announced, saying that the company was “pleased” that it could “put this matter behind us.”

“With this penalty decision, we’ve received a good guidance on some of the specific issues under the anti-competitive law,” he told investors on a call at the time.

Beijing’s broader clampdown hasn’t let up. Alibaba’s New York-listed shares plunged nearly 14% during July as investors grew nervous about Chinese tech, including the ability of such companies to trade outside of China. (Alibaba also trades in Hong Kong; its dual-listing in 2019 was touted as a symbolic homecoming for the company.)

Shortly after ride-hailing giant Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange at the end of June, Beijing banned it from app stores over cybersecurity concerns. The stock plunged, and is still trading well below its IPO price of $14 a share.

US securities regulators have also expressed concern about future Chinese public offerings, with the Securities and Exchange Commission telling staff last week to ask such firms to disclose more information before trading plans can be approved.

Regulatory scrutiny on a broadening number of industries has also spooked investors. A stock market sell-off last week wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value for several prominent Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba. That came as Beijing issued directives for education tech, food delivery and other sectors.

Chinese state media has since urged investors to stay calm, with one newspaper telling investors to “have confidence in the market.”

“A short-term shock does not change the nature of the long-term positive trend,” read a commentary published in the Securities Times last week. “China’s economy and markets are at an advantage in terms of its width and depth.”

– Chris Isidore Paul R. La Monica, Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.