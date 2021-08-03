Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) Vitaly Shishov, the head of a Kiev-based organization helping Belarusians flee abroad, was found dead on Tuesday, a day after he went missing, according to Ukraine's National Police.

Shishov, the head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), "was found hanged today in one of Kiev's parks, not far from his place of residence," said police in a statement. "Vitaly's mobile phone and personal belongings were removed from the scene."

Police have launched a criminal case into the suspected "premeditated murder" and will investigate all possibilities, including the possibility that it was "murder disguised as suicide," said the statement.

Police added they would question witnesses and analyze footage from security cameras, and asked those who knew Shishov to come forward with any relevant information on the last few weeks of his life and possible threats he faced.

Police said earlier on Monday that Shishov's partner had reported him missing after he went for a run and did not return.

