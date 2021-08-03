CNN —

Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday.

A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now.

“Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me,” Griffin wrote in the caption. “Surgery went well yesterday. Phew.”

In her initial announcement Monday, Griffin, who said she has never smoked, was positive about her prognosis. She said her doctors “are very optimistic” that the cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung.

ABC’s “Nightline” aired an exclusive interview with Griffin on Monday night in which she addressed other recent health struggles. She said that following a controversial 2017 photo shoot which almost ruined her career, she became dependent to prescription medication and an attempted suicide.

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

“I mean, who bottoms out and tries to take their life at 59? It’s almost a joke, right, and by the way, someday, this will all be comedy,” she said. “Trust me… I was laughing to stay alive. And what I found is I felt like if I can’t make others laugh, then there’s no purpose for me to live. There’s no reason for me to live.”

“I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction,” Griffin wrote in her post Tuesday, in which she also shared an image of a keychain marking her sobriety.

“This keychain means the world to me,” she added. “One day at a time.”