The Underscored team tests too many products to count each month. Some don’t leave a lasting impression, but others make us want to purchase again and again. We’re committed to highlighting the best products out there, so we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

What did we love in July, you ask? Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of, or flash back to our June favorites too.

Home

Caraway Dutch Oven ($125; carawayhome.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Caraway Dutch Oven

I am a terrible cook with a very small kitchen, which has meant that the past year of my life has been a real journey. I’ve gotten the hang of a few things though, including cooking chili. Throwing a bunch of things into a pan and basically forgetting about it for a few hours? Count me in. This Dutch oven has not only made my chili-cooking process much more beautiful, but the nonstick bottom and capacity of it has fully changed my cooking experience on a weekly basis. Unfortunately this gorgeous lavender color isn’t available anymore, but any of Caraway’s colors will add an extra dose of chicness to your kitchen, especially if you don’t have enough cabinet space so you just leave it hanging out on your stove. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Señor Lechuga Hot Sauce, Pineapple Garlic Reaper ($11.99; amazon.com)

Hayley Saltzman/CNN Señor Lechuga Hot Sauce, Pineapple Garlic Reaper

When I’m not dousing everything I eat in Acid League vinegars, I’m pretty much always drizzling some hot sauce over it. I’ve tried a wide variety of hot sauces over the years, but this fruity Pineapple Garlic Reaper hot sauce from Señor Lechuga stands out as one of the best I’ve tried in recent years. The ingredients are pretty simple, but the combo of sweet and spicy in this sauce is borderline magical. I’ve been eating it on tacos, breakfast burritos, roasted veggies and pretty much any food that could use a little extra kick. The minimalist packaging is also really pretty so this would make a great little gift for any hot sauce-lovers in your life! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

I absolutely love this Yeti water bottle, which is our pick for the best water bottle of 2021. Not only does it keep water ice-cold for hours on end, it’s also easy to drink from, clean and looks good to boot. Plus, it has the best cap of any bottle we tested, making the drinking and refilling experience supremely easy. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Gold Flamingo Kayden Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed (starting at $185.84; wayfair.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Gold Flamingo Kayden Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

I just moved for the first time in years, so I figured now was the time to purchase a new bed frame. I searched high and low for weeks trying to find the perfect one that wouldn’t break my bank — especially considering the thousands of dollars already required to move. I found this tufted panel bed by Gold Flamingo and it was love at first sight. I wanted a velvety smooth bed frame that would give my room a sleek, modern yet colorful vibe so I opted for the navy shade. It was pretty simple to put together — I’m 5’2” and petite, and was able to assemble by myself for the most part. Even better: The frame features a 7” clearance for underbed storage. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Revival Moroccan Glass (starting at $49; revivalrugs.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Revival Moroccan Glass

I’m almost 30, which means suddenly out of nowhere I really care about glassware. I’d been trying to find something to replace my sad, college-days Ikea glassware for a minute, and these gorgeous green glasses made of recycled Moroccan glass are exactly what I needed. You can get a set of six of the smaller glasses for just under $50 or a set of the tall ones for just under $70. They’re thick enough to feel expensive, and unique in their individual bubbles and rims. I simply adore drinking out of them, whether it be water or Lambrusco on a hot summer day. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Made In Non Stick Saute Pan ($148; madeincookware.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Made In Non Stick Saute Pan

I have tried my fair share of both inexpensive and high-end nonstick pans in the past — but this premium, stainless steel frying pan from Made In’s new line of nonstick cookware hands down rises up against the rest! It’s 12 inches, which makes it perfect for large batches of food or one-person meals, and better yet, all it takes is one rinse for even the most stubborn of ingredients to glide right off the pan. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Made By Design Microgel All Positions Bed Pillow ($16; target.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Made By Design Microgel All Positions Bed Pillow

This might sound silly, but I genuinely don’t think I sleep correctly on pillows. Mine always end up flat and uncomfortable to rest on. When I moved, I knew one of my first purchases would have to be new pillows so naturally I had to check out the options at Target. I spent at least 10 minutes cuddling different pillows and opted for the Made By Design Microgel All Positions Bed Pillow. I’m that person that transitions throughout the night from sleeping on my back to my side then to my stomach, so the fact that it’s made to provide support in all positions is magical. It’s really plush, soft and so far, the most comfortable pillow I’ve ever owned. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Beauty

Billie Razor Starter Kit ($9; mybillie.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Billie Razor Starter Kit

If you don’t already own a Billie Razor, you need one — and I suggest you start with the brands new color-blocked razor, Malibu, which is inspired by the glory and nostalgia of a ‘90s summer. It truly does it all; it’s made with a matte rubber back so that it never slips out of my hands in the shower and even comes with a holder that sticks right to your showers surface. Also, the blades are most definitely the sharpest blades I’ve ever encountered, and my legs have seriously never felt smoother. Did I mention that it’s our pick for the best women’s razor? — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer (starting at $22; sephora.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Here it is, the perfect summer moisturizer. I’ve got combination skin, so I struggle with a greasier-looking T-zone in the summer. What I always try to look for is a light, gel-like formula that’s nourishing and hydrating without making me feel like an oil slick. And here it is. I’m prone to acne so moisturizers can ruin my skin in a matter of days, but this one has been an absolute blessing. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion ($25; drunkelephant.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

There’s not a day that goes by — or a shower that passes — that I don’t lather up with a moisturizing lotion afterwards. I refuse to be ashy, and I love having silky smooth skin so when I found out that Drunk Elephant was launching a body lotion as part of its T.L.C. collection I had to get my hands on it. The Glycolic Body Lotion is formulated with a blend of 10% AHAs (specifically glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric acids) to gently smooth and refine rough, bumpy skin over time. Even after my first use, it’s left my skin feel softer than ever and exfoliated without stripping away moisture. Although I don’t have sensitive skin, I haven’t experienced any irritation at all. The brand recommends starting slow and using the product every other day during the first week of use, just to be sure the lotion works for you. I try so many beauty products, but I am seriously impressed. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Osea Blemish Balm ($48; nordstrom.com)

Chelsea Stone/CNN Osea Blemish Balm

Summer always does a number on my skin; the humidity and general sweatiness of the season is essentially a recipe for breakouts. But since incorporating Osea’s Blemish Balm into my skincare routine, things have been a whole lot clearer. Key ingredients include three types of nutrient-rich seaweed and tea tree, juniper and thyme essential oils — a refreshing combo that feels ultra clean and tingly when it goes on. It’s the perfect lightweight, summer moisturizer that my skin has been craving. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Static Nails 100% Non-Toxic Hydrating Nail Polish Remover ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Hayley Saltzman/CNN Static Nails 100% Non-Toxic Hydrating Nail Polish Remover

Up until I tried this product, I genuinely thought that the only nail polish remover that actually worked was the 100% acetone kind that removes polish in an instant, but smells like pure toxic chemicals and leaves your skin feeling super dry. When I saw this pretty bottle and the remover inside that basically looked like water, I was pretty skeptical. Any “natural” or non-toxic removers I’ve tried in the past seem to take forever to actually remove the polish, and I simply don’t have the patience for them. This product, however, genuinely impressed me. The remover worked wonders while I hastily removed polish in order to apply press-on nails before a flight (priorities!) — no waiting or extra rubbing required! It had almost no discernible scent and removed all traces of my bright red polish in under two minutes. My only complaint is that this packaging makes it a bit tough to apply the product—you’ll want to drop the remover onto a cotton swab instead of attempting to apply it directly on your nail, which I felt weirdly inclined to try due to its dropper-style applicator. Don’t do it! Just stick with the normal cotton swab applicator, and you’ll love this product too. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 ($48; iliabeauty.com)

Kristin Magaldi/CNN Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Like many people, I went on a makeup hiatus during the pandemic, and as a result, my tolerance for cakey products has gone down significantly. I was really excited to try the Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 because I loved the idea of combining skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and SPF with a lightweight foundation. The product itself goes on like a second skin, with more coverage than you would expect without feeling sticky. It also offers a subtle dewiness which you typically get when you use a serum by itself. — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

UpCircle Soothing Body Cream With Date Seeds ($30; verishop.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN UpCircle Soothing Body Cream With Date Seeds

I’ve been recently introduced to UpCircle’s collection of sustainable skin care products that gives new life to food ingredients that would otherwise be discarded and wasted like coffee grounds, fruit stones and chai spices. One of my favorites so far has been the Soothing Body Cream that’s formulated with date seeds, shea butter, linseed and olive oil. Housed in a beautiful 100% recyclable jar, the cream is thick, creamy and moisturizing without leaving your pores feeling clogged. I reach for this as soon as I get out of the shower or if I need lotion touch-ups throughout the day. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand ($38; charlottetilbury.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

Ninety percent of my makeup bag consists of Charlotte Tilbury products — but the one product that I have been reaching for the most over the past month is the brands beloved Beauty Light Wand. Less is more when it comes to this liquid highlighter — it is beyond pigmented, but in a good way! — and gives me the absolute healthiest, glow-from-within look on those no-makeup-makeup days or on those nights out when the goal is to shine, since the product is easily buildable without looking totally cakey. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 (starting at $10; supergoop.com)

Natasha Hatendi/CNN Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

I’m a sun lover so I know I have to take extra care and protect my skin during the glorious New York summer months. I heard great things about Supergoop!’s sunscreen line and when I eventually found a bottle of it in Sephora, I decided to try it. This sunscreen feels like skin care and protection in a bottle, I love how easily it absorbs into my skin and how moisturized my skin feels. It also doesn’t sting my eyes, which I find happens with some sunscreens. It works really well layered on top of my other skin care products and doesn’t pill which is a relief especially when I reapply later in the day. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Tech

Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam ($155.50, originally $199; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam

The Logitech Brio is the tech device I didn’t know I needed. Since video conferencing has become the new standard, I’ve always been stressed about looking my best over Zoom — whether that be getting the lighting just right or finding an angle that is flattering. However, using the Brio has been a game changer. The webcam uses ultra 4K video that’s super clear, and even utilizes a technology that automatically adjusts the lighting and contrast for you. The set up is incredibly easy, and the adjustable mount is an added bonus. It’s totally my new WFH staple. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Anker Nano II 30W Charger ($33.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN Anker Nano II Charger

Anker’s latest fast chargers are a tech journalist’s dream. Available in 30-watt, 45-watt and 65-watt models, all with a single USB-C port, they’re the best way to keep your devices — phones, tablets, laptops, earbuds and more — charged. I love the black and gray design, which is both sleek and modern. They’re my must carry these days. Check out our full review here. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Sonos Beam ($399; sonos.com)

Chelsea Stone/CNN Sonos Beam

I’ve had my Sonos One ($199; sonos.com) forever and have always found it to be a truly great speaker, so when I moved into a new apartment, I decided to upgrade to the Sonos Beam. Not only is it a spectacular soundbar that will no doubt enhance your TV-watching experience, but it also has Alexa built-in and makes for an all-around audio superstar. I use the Beam pretty much all day long, whether I’m listening to podcasts or music while I work, binge watching “Mare of Easttown” at night or asking Alexa to set a timer while I boil my mac and cheese. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack ($99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

This Battery Pack from Apple won’t deliver a full charge for your iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max but it does extend the battery with a snap. It magnetically attaches to the back and integrates with iOS to let you quickly see the battery levels. Be sure to read our full review here. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Fashion

James Allen 14K Yellow Gold Petite Open Freshwater Cultured Pearl And Diamond Ring ($217, originally $290; jamesallen.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN James Allen 14K Yellow Gold Petite Open Freshwater Cultured Pearl And Diamond Ring

I’m slowly turning into such a ring girl — whenever I’m not wearing some I feel naked. One of my favorite rings I’ve recently added to my rotation has been this open yellow gold number from James Allen. This stunner features a freshwater pearl opposite a petite bezel set diamond. I absolutely love jewelry that combines gemstones, so I’ve been loving sporting this around — especially because it’s still really dainty. An elegant, modern ring like this is a must-have for any person’s jewelry collection. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Thousand Fell Women’s Lace Up ($120; thousandfell.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up

I have to admit that I’m not a sneaker person. In the summer I do some version of a colorful strappy sandal and then once the weather hits below 70 degrees I’m in my same old Doc Martens that have been with me for years. But this summer in particular I’ve been walking way more than usual (freedom is intoxicating) and so sneakers suddenly became a very good idea. These Thousand Fell sneakers are special because they are extremely eco-friendly. They are made from materials like aloe vera, recycled water bottles, sugar cane and coconut husk, and the company has a recycling program so that when you’re done with sneaks, you can send it back into the system to help make more sneakers and ensure that they don’t go to waste. The feel-good aspect of these shoes aside, they are comfortable. Like, walking on clouds comfortable. They are also incredibly cute, with a minimalist design that has just a splash of color on the back of the shoe that can be anything from lime green to pink to a classic blue, which is what I went for. For my first walking sneaker in a year, it’s a perfect fit .— Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Yoga Shorts, Pack of 2 ($24.99, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Yoga Shorts, Pack of 2

I’ve been living in yoga and bike shorts all summer long, since they’re the warm weather alternative to leggings for sure. Unfortunately, trial and error comes with the territory — some pairs are too snug, dig in or ride up. However, I’ve been absolutely obsessed with the yoga shorts from 90 Degree By Reflex that come as a pack of two. The black and mocha colors have been great to mix and match, while the nylon and spandex fabric blend is really comfortable and thick, designed specifically for everyday wear. The fit is high-waisted for tummy control, and although I’m not working out at the moment, I’m confident they won’t slide down during my next gym session. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Outdoor Voices Rectrek 3-inch Skort ($78; outdoorvoices.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Outdoor Voices Rectrek 3-inch Skort

This skort from Outdoor Voices makes working out on-the-go a breeze. It comes with seven secure storage pockets, so there is literally zero reason to bring a bag with you on a walk or hike if you don’t want too! It is a high-rise fit and comes with an adjustable waistband as well as the absolute coolest patterns and colors. I highly recommend, though I do suggest sizing up since this piece does run a bit small! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

ThirdLove Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini ($14; thirdlove.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN ThirdLove Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini

I’m not kidding when I say that this bikini underwear is the most comfortable pair I’ve ever worn. I completely forgot that I had them on, and honestly would rather rare them than nothing at all. The undies come as part of ThirdLove’s recently launched Seamless line, Form that’s designed for optimal stretch and comfort. These feature a 4-way stretch, super light fabric that won’t show under your clothes as well as a vintage-style cut — available in size XS to 3X. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Pets

Wild One Travel Carrier ($125; wildone.com)

Chelsea Stone/CNN Wild One Travel Carrier

I took my cat, Phoebe, on a cross-country flight back home this month (something I’ve done a few times over the past 18 months of being her mom), and it’s always a recipe for stress — on my part, Phoebe is usually fine. This trip was no different: We were delayed for five hours, but the Wild One Travel Carrier ended up being a major lifesaver. While we were stranded in the terminal, I was able to unzip the carrier into a covered cat bed with a comfy cushion to give her room to stretch out and get some air (the interior leash clip came in super handy; I could give her a little freedom to wander without worrying she’d run away). Plus, the plentiful pockets — including the cell phone pocket — made my life easier when it came to keeping her necessities like treats and wipes on hand, while the sleeve fit over my luggage handle to ensure she was secure as I wheeled her along during the journey. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover ($24.95; chewy.com)

Delaney Strunk/CNN ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover

The ChomChom is honestly a must-have for any pet parent. My cat sheds hair everywhere but with the ChomChom I can clean it all up in a breeze. It works on my old grandma couch, my leather chair, my shag rug and even my velvet duvet. It’s probably the best money I’ve spent in 2021. — Delaney Strunk, programming editor