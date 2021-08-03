CNN —

Sustainable brand Girlfriend Collective, known for bright, comfy activewear as well as a focus on the end use of its clothing, has just launched its first collection for men on August 3 — and it’s just as cool and sporty as its collection for the ladies.

The men’s collection is a limited-edition capsule of separates that include a T-shirt, shorts and hooded half-zip windbreaker, all designed with intelligent details like built-in liners in the shorts, zippers and plenty of pockets. They come in a palette of coordinating shades including a few shades of lime green, khaki and cream, white, hunter green and black.

Girlfriend Collective Street Short

Each piece is meant to be just as cool and stylish for everyday wear as it is for heading for a run, lifting at the gym or getting some momentum while skateboarding outdoors. They each have some serious eco credentials too: The T-shirt is made from a mix of organic cotton and cupro for soft, easy wear and it’s 100% biodegradable once it’s been worn out. The shorts and windbreaker, meanwhile, are both made from recycled water bottles and are designed to be recycled at the end of their lifespan through the brand’s ReGirlfriend program — just send it back, and you’ll get a store credit while the brand recycles it for you.

Easy Crewneck Tee ($38; girlfriend.com )

Street Short ($58; girlfriend.com )

Hooded Half-Zip Windbreaker ($98; girlfriend.com)

Shop the entire drop at Girlfriend Collective; these limited-edition items won’t be around for long.