Keeping organized and productive can be challenging, and it’s essential to find a good quality planner to keep track of assignments and extracurriculars. We’ve compiled a list of top-rated planners with a variety of contents, varying from simple designs to ones focused on health and wellness.

The Home Edit Academic Planner ($22.99, target.com)

Looking for a planner that has everything you need but doesn’t break the bank? This will be your go-to. “I love that each day gets its own page so I can spread out and put as much as I need into it,” one reviewer writes. “I like the fact that this one includes some outlines and guides at the beginning for goal setting, and there are some monthly challenges to work through at the end.”

It even has a snap-in bookmark to remember which day you are on.

Color Block Polka Dots Academic Planner ($38, erincondren.com)

This planner is perfect for the student who likes to organize all of their assignments. With tabs specifically for projects and exams, you won’t have to worry about forgetting what is due when.

Day Designer Planner by Blue Sky ($27.66, originally $38.62; amazon.com)

Not only is this planner stylish, it’s organized too. What’s unique about the Day Designer Planner is its daily breakdowns and goals section. You can write your hourly schedule for the day while still focusing on the top three things you need to be done each day.

Coiled Weekly LifePlanner (starting at $59; erincondren.com)

Ever wish you could design what your planner looks like? Well, your dreams just became a reality. Personalize your planner from cover to cover with Erin Condren, and even choose the layout of the pages inside.

2022 17-Month Planner ($36; riflepaperco.com)

Here’s one option for those who already have a planner for this year if you are already thinking ahead. The planner goes from August 2021-December 2022 and features a hard cover that wraps around the spiral-bound planner. No worries about it unspiraling like many planners do if you carry lots of notebooks and folders at one time.

Academic Planner 2021-2022, At-A-Glance Weekly & Monthly Planner ($14.71, originally $23.59; amazon.com)

One Amazon customer says she purchased this planner for her son, who has a jam-packed college schedule: “This planner has given him a place to write down when all of his assignments are due, practice and game schedules- and he actually uses it. That speaks volumes!”

Blue Sky 2021-22 Academic Planner ($7.99; target.com)

We love how straightforward this planner is. It has everything you need, at a fraction of the price compared to most planners on this list, yet it’s still stylish.

Erin Condren Monthly Planner (starting at $40; erincondren.com)

This planner is best for the person who prefers the bigger picture and works great for budgeting, managing teams and work projects, to name a few.

Life & Apples Wellness Planner ($24.99; amazon.com)

Work-life balance is a cycle many find important to work towards. This wellness planner acts as a gratitude journal and incorporates healthy eating and active lifestyle into its pages.

Undated Weekly Planning Pad 8.5” x 10.5” ($9.99; target.com)

Sometimes you need to get everything out on paper. With no dates on the planner, this pad can last however long or short you need it to. Our tip: While your main planner has everything for the week, this planner is perfect for quick glances.

ClassTracker Planner ($24.99; myclasstracker.com)

This ultimate student planner helps procrastinators and high performers alike. It has a self-care corner on every weekly planning page and keeps deadlines at the top of mind in the least stressful layout possible.

Live Whale Planner ($21.47, originally $24.47; amazon.com)

Crafted with vegan leather, the undated planner was intentionally designed to increase productivity. Its organization inside includes to-do lists, daily goals and a habit tracker.

Atlantic-Pacific for Cambridge Planner ($9.99; target.com)

Ditch the bells and whistles and cut to the chase with this memo-sized planner. Its small size will fit almost anywhere while keeping you in the know with all schedules and appointments.

Busy Bee Planner ($19.99; amazon.com)

Coming with coloring pens and stickers, the Busy Bee planner is perfect for customization on a budget. The mission of it is everyday life while also planning to achieve long-term goals.

Moleskine Classic 18-Month Weekly Planner ($16.71, originally $23.39; amazon.com)

A longtime favorite by organization enthusiasts and writers alike, this planner is perfect for those who want to stay up-to-date with their work and want it to be sustainable. Moleskine’s climate-friendly pledge means they recognize their job to make their products sustainable and actively highlight which of their products are following these certifications, including this planner.

Magnolia Weekly Planner ($20, originally $28; draperjames.com)

The gold edging and floral design make anyone’s inner designer scream with joy. It also includes personalized monogram stickers so that everyone knows who to compliment for its trendy design.

Academic Student Planner 2021-2022, Simplified by Emily Ley ($19.80; amazon.com)

A partnership between Emily Ley and At-A-Glance created this planner focused on simplifying your life. It has all the basics, but what makes it stand apart is the cute, floral design and “looking ahead” and “looking back” page to reassess your goals and what’s most important.

Plum Paper Planner (starting at $20; plumpaper.com)

School has never seemed so simple with the layout of this planner. Within the pages, you’ll find a page for every area of academics, including a course overview, final exam schedule, assigned reading section and group project planner.

Happy Planner Student + Teacher Planners (starting at $27.99; happyplanner.com)

Even if you aren’t a student, this planner could still be used by you. Since it is discbound, pages can move around or be taken out, and the bright, positive quotes are perfect to stay focused.