Food and Drink
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: LaCroix sparkling water is displayed on a shelf at a Safeway store on March 08, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. LaCroix sparkling water maker National Beverage Corp. had its first quarterly sales decline in 5 years and a 39 percent decline in profits from one year ago. The company reported earnings of $220.9 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: LaCroix sparkling water is displayed on a shelf at a Safeway store on March 08, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. LaCroix sparkling water maker National Beverage Corp. had its first quarterly sales decline in 5 years and a 39 percent decline in profits from one year ago. The company reported earnings of $220.9 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:17
LaCroix made sparkling water cool. Why is it struggling?
Now playing
04:04
Subway CEO on menu changes: The one thing we did not touch is our tuna
TikTok/theritzcrackersofficial
Now playing
02:03
TikTok users in frenzy over why Ritz crackers have scalloped edges
Carls Jr.
Now playing
01:08
Carl's Jr. thinks its chicken sandwich is so hot, they put it on OnlyFans
Will Cutbill
Now playing
01:46
Good luck breaking this deceptively tough world record
CNN
Now playing
02:45
Cities debate future of outdoor dining post-pandemic
Now playing
03:00
Stew Leonard's CEO: Meat prices are at record high levels
Now playing
01:21
BTS and McDonald's launch exclusive meal with two new dipping sauces
Now playing
04:20
Oatly CEO: IPO will help us capture demand
A Now Hiring banner sign is viewed outside a Chipotle restaurant during a new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
A Now Hiring banner sign is viewed outside a Chipotle restaurant during a new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)
Now playing
02:39
Chipotle raises its average pay wage to $15 per hour
Courtesy IHOP
Now playing
00:54
IHOP debuts new restaurant called Flip'd
Twitter | @brady9dream
Now playing
02:10
Pet owners pitch their pups to be dog brew's 'Chief Tasting Officer'
Heinz ketchup packets are shown in New York on Monday, August 22, 2005. H.J. Heinz Co., the world's biggest ketchup maker, said first-quarter profit fell 19 percent on expenses to cut jobs and sell businesses. (Photo by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Heinz ketchup packets are shown in New York on Monday, August 22, 2005. H.J. Heinz Co., the world's biggest ketchup maker, said first-quarter profit fell 19 percent on expenses to cut jobs and sell businesses. (Photo by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Now playing
01:53
Restaurants face a nationwide ketchup packet shortage
Taco Bell
Now playing
01:31
Chicken sandwiches are big business. See them all
CNN
Now playing
01:32
These are the racist origins of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's
Now playing
01:16
See Burger King's retro new logo and uniforms
New York CNN Business —  

PepsiCo is selling a controlling stake of its juice brands, which includes Tropicana and Naked, to a private equity firm in a multibillion dollar deal. The sale is part of the company’s broader efforts to focus on faster-growing beverages as customers increasingly ditch sugary drinks.

In the deal announced Tuesday, PepsiCo’s juice businesses in North America will be sold for roughly $3.3 billion to PAI Partners, with PepsiCo retaining a 39% stake in the newly formed business. The deal also includes the option for PepsiCo to eventually sell its European juice businesses at a later date.

PepsiCo is selling Tropicana.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
PepsiCo is selling Tropicana.

Pepsi (PEP)Co CEO Ramon Laguarta said in the press release that the sale will “free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet.”

Funds from the sale will be used to its strengthen the company’s balance sheet and is expected to close later this year or early 2021 depending on regulatory approvals.

PepsiCo’s juice business has been a drag on its bottom line. Sales of orange juice have been been declining steadily over the past decade, despite a slight increase in sales last year because of the pandemic.

Some consumers have turned against regular fruit juices. Traditional fruit juice, once thought of as healthy, has been recast as a source of empty calories and sugar. Today, fresh-pressed green juices, water and other low-calorie beverages have inherited that health halo. Plus, regular juice was long marketed as a breakfast drink. When more people started eating breakfast on the go, juice got left behind.

Shifts in consumer habits have also affected Coca-Cola. Last year, PepsiCo’s main rival announced it was shutting down dozens of underperforming brands, including the juice and smoothie label Odwalla.

–CNN Business’ Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.