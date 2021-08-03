US trucker shortage means everything is more expensive

New York CNN —

New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

“If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” de Blasio said. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

The policy will take effect over the next few weeks.

The city’s move comes as businesses across Corporate America begin rolling out vaccine requirements for employees, and in some cases for customers and clients to show their proof of vaccination as well.

Broadway theaters have already announced they will require vaccinations for both audience and staff, at least through the month of October.

And New York isn’t alone in its vaccine push. Countries in Europe have rolled out various incentives, including cash payments and free football stadium tours, in an effort to get people vaccinated.

On Monday, France’s parliament passed a law that requires a “health pass” showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to enter restaurants, bars and for travel on long-distance trains and planes.

The city will begin enforcing the program on September 13, the mayor said.

This is a developing story.