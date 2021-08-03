Coronavirus and the economy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass on the recent developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the organizations' responses on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. It was announced yesterday that the Annual Spring Meetings held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC have been changed to virtual meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
courtesy TytoCare
CNN
CNN
Signage outside of Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 9, 2021. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 16. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images
iStock
New York CNN —  

New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

“If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” de Blasio said. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

The policy will take effect over the next few weeks.

The city’s move comes as businesses across Corporate America begin rolling out vaccine requirements for employees, and in some cases for customers and clients to show their proof of vaccination as well.

Broadway theaters have already announced they will require vaccinations for both audience and staff, at least through the month of October.

And New York isn’t alone in its vaccine push. Countries in Europe have rolled out various incentives, including cash payments and free football stadium tours, in an effort to get people vaccinated.

On Monday, France’s parliament passed a law that requires a “health pass” showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to enter restaurants, bars and for travel on long-distance trains and planes.

The city will begin enforcing the program on September 13, the mayor said.

This is a developing story.