This above-average wildfire season is predicted to continue through September -- or maybe longer

By Jennifer Gray, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Mon August 2, 2021

This map shows the wildfire outlook through September.
This map shows the wildfire outlook through September.

(CNN)With more than 95% of the Western United States in drought, combined with a month's stretch of above-normal temperatures, an outlook released Sunday shows fire season prospects looking grim.

91 wildfires are now burning across the US, with Oregon&#39;s Bootleg Fire growing to over 400,000 acres
"Above normal significant fire potential is forecast to continue through September for much of the Northwest, Northern Rockies, and northern portions of the Great Basin and Rocky Mountain Geographic Areas," writes the National Interagency Fire Center.
    Some places could see this trend extend even longer. "Most mountains and foothills in California are forecast to have above normal potential through September with areas prone to offshore winds likely to retain above normal potential into October and November in southern California," the fire center said.
      The climate crisis has made deadlier and more destructive wildfires the new normal. In more than half the areas in drought across the West, the conditions are considered extreme or exceptional. The fire agency also highlights the dry thunderstorm activity that added to the fire outbreaks in July.
        "Lightning activity continued across much of the West and Alaska during July. An abundant dry thunderstorm outbreak occurred on July 7-8 across the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies ignited numerous large fires throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana."
        Before, during and after this event, temperatures were incredibly warm and humidity levels were extremely low. This only aided in the fire potential for the region.
          Firefighter Brentt Call walks through a burned-over area of the Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Tuesday, July 27.
          Firefighter Brentt Call walks through a burned-over area of the Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Tuesday, July 27.
          The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, on Thursday, July 29.
          The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, on Thursday, July 29.
          California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour an area destroyed by the Tamarack Fire in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Wednesday, July 28.
          California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour an area destroyed by the Tamarack Fire in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Wednesday, July 28.
          Cal Fire Capts. Tristan Gale, left, and Derek Leong monitor a firing operation in California&#39;s Lassen National Forest on Monday, July 26. Crews had set a ground fire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading.
          Cal Fire Capts. Tristan Gale, left, and Derek Leong monitor a firing operation in California's Lassen National Forest on Monday, July 26. Crews had set a ground fire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading.
          Firefighters try to reach a fire site in Quincy, California, on Sunday, July 25.
          Firefighters try to reach a fire site in Quincy, California, on Sunday, July 25.
          Volunteers sort clothing at a donation shelter for those affected by the Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon.
          Volunteers sort clothing at a donation shelter for those affected by the Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon.
          Scott Griffin surveys his property, which was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire in Sycan Estates, Oregon.
          Scott Griffin surveys his property, which was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire in Sycan Estates, Oregon.
          Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, California, on Saturday, July 24.
          Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, California, on Saturday, July 24.
          People stand behind the fire line as flames from the Steptoe Canyon Fire spread through dry grass in Colton, Washington, on July 22.
          People stand behind the fire line as flames from the Steptoe Canyon Fire spread through dry grass in Colton, Washington, on July 22.
          Plumes of smoke from the Dixie Fire rise above California&#39;s Plumas National Forest, near the Pacific Gas and Electric Rock Creek Power House, on July 21.
          Plumes of smoke from the Dixie Fire rise above California's Plumas National Forest, near the Pacific Gas and Electric Rock Creek Power House, on July 21.
          Firefighters walk near a wildfire in Topanga, California, on July 19.
          Firefighters walk near a wildfire in Topanga, California, on July 19.
          A firefighter does mop-up work in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which has been struggling with the Bootleg Fire in Oregon.
          A firefighter does mop-up work in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which has been struggling with the Bootleg Fire in Oregon.
          A car is charred by the Bootleg Fire along a mountain road near Bly, Oregon.
          A car is charred by the Bootleg Fire along a mountain road near Bly, Oregon.
