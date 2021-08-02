A West Hollywood salon celebrates nurses with free makeovers

(CNN) Five nurses who've seen the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic up close were treated to a reprieve this weekend when they received free makeovers at a salon in West Hollywood, California.

"I'm so grateful to the community because nurses rarely take care of themselves," UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center nurse Dahlia Maldonado told CNN.

The makeovers come as hospitals across much of the US are seeing an influx of Covid-19 patients. Los Angeles has had to revert to precautions of earlier in the pandemic as cases numbers have been on the rise. In many cases, nurses are the first line of defense for sick patients.

In light of their hard work, Marco Pelusi of the Marco Pelusi Hair Studio, said he wanted to use his passion for makeovers to give back to the nursing community.

"They have worked so hard, so diligently, so ferociously, and so I thought, 'Makeovers on nurses,'" Pelusi said.

