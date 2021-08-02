A Long Island county's legislature will vote on bill that would allow police to sue protesters and seek damages up to $50,000

(CNN) The Nassau County, New York, legislature will vote on a bill Monday that would allow all first responders, including police officers, to sue protesters and seek damages of up to $50,000.

If the bill passes, first responders would be able to sue individuals they believe harassed, injured, menaced or assaulted them due to their status as a first responder or while they were in uniform. It also would allow officers and first responders to collect compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney's fees.

The County Attorney would serve as a lawyer for first responders, and individuals could be subject to a civil penalty of no more than $25,000 per violation to the "aggrieved" first responder, according to the bill. If the violation occurs during a "riot," the bill states the penalty can go up to $50,000.

In May 2019, the county passed legislation to include first responders under its Human Rights Law, prohibiting discrimination against them.

"Protecting our first responders must always be a top priority, especially in the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," County Spokesperson Christine Geed told CNN in a statement Sunday.

Read More