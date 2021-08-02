Florida A&M becomes the latest HBCU to forgive student debt, totaling over $16M, for the 2020-21 graduating class

(CNN) Florida A&M University students got a welcome surprise when the university announced it would be paying off student financial balances for the 2020-2021 school year.

President Larry Robinson broke the news at the commencement for 2020 graduates Saturday.

"This is an indication of our commitment to student success and our hope that your time on the 'Hill' has been transformative as you take on the challenges of the day, go out and make a difference," Robinson told the graduates.

"Clearing student account balances from the previous school year was a way of practicing our motto of 'Excellence with Caring' by supporting students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic," said William E. Hudson Jr., FAMU's vice president for student affairs.

