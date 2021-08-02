Bay Area counties reinstate mask mandate, joining other cities and states as Covid-19 cases surge

(CNN) A mandate to wear face coverings in indoor public places is back for millions of residents -- even those fully vaccinated -- in the San Francisco Bay Area as the highly contagious Delta variant causes a spike in new Covid-19 cases.

Health officers from San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley announced the decision in a joint briefing Monday, joining similar mandates in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties that require masks indoors.

The reinstated order affects more than 7 million residents of the Bay Area and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The new order means nearly half of California's population will now be under a mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties as the Delta variant spreads aggressively.

