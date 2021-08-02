(CNN) The United States Women's National Team narrowly lost to Canada 1-0 in the Olympic semifinals in Japan on Monday, ending the world champion's bid for the gold medal.

Jessie Fleming's second-half penalty decided the game as Canada defeated the US for the first time in 20 years.

The USWNT was aiming to become the first reigning FIFA World Cup champion to win a gold medal in women's football.

"It sucks," said US forward Megan Rapinoe after Monday's defeat. "Obviously, you never want to lose. You never want to lose in a world championship, you never want to lose to Canada, obviously, and you never want to lose playing the way we did.

"Every player in the locker room has 100 things that we would all want to do better and that's the most frustrating thing for all of us. It's sad because these things only come around every so often. It's a tough one to swallow."

