(CNN) If competitive diving doesn't work out, Tom Daley can always pursue a career as a knitwear designer.

The Olympic gold medalist had his eyes on the wool and not the water, in a viral photo of him knitting in the stands at the women's three-meter springboard final in Tokyo on Sunday.

Daley -- fresh from winning his first-ever Olympic gold in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform last week -- caused a stir online, with many viewers keen to know exactly what the purple creation he was working on was.

Early Monday, he took to social media to show off his handiwork -- a dog sweater.

"I made my friends some doggy jumpers! It is the cutest little pattern to follow by @knittingland ❤️ How cute do they all look?! I was making another one at the pool yesterday lol"

Read More