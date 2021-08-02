The words you'll need to know to watch these new Olympic sports this week

(CNN) The Tokyo Olympics have marked the return of fan-favorite events like swimming and gymnastics. But viewers also are being treated to a number of sports -- such as karate, skateboarding and sport climbing -- new to the Games.

And to better understand and enjoy these sports, casual viewers may need to learn some new sports terms.

While each sport has its own loyal following outside the Games, casual Olympics fans may not be very familiar with the specific terminology associated with these events.

Nicholas Watanabe, an associate professor in sports and entertainment management at the University of South Carolina, said that as someone who's half Japanese and practices a Japanese martial art, he'll be comfortable watching events like karate.

"But for the common lay person who hasn't had these experiences, they're just going to have no idea" what some of the terms mean, he said.

