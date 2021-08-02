(CNN) They both cleared the highest bar, but when it came to deciding a winner, two Olympic high jumpers opted not to take it to a tie-breaker.

Instead, they asked to share the gold medal -- prompting cheers beyond their home countries of Qatar and Italy.

During the long competition, 30-year-old Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, 29, executed the first six jumps up to 2.37 meters (7 feet 8 inches).

Both then attempted to match the Olympic record of 2.39 meters for sole ownership of the title.

However, after three attempts, neither succeeded.

