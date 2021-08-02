Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard becomes first ​out transgender woman to compete at the Olympics, fails to register a lift

(CNN) New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first ​out transgender woman to compete in the 125-year history of the Olympics on Monday as she failed to register a lift in the women's super-heavyweight +87kg category.

Hubbard's three failed attempts in the snatch -- one at 120kg and two at 125kg -- saw her exit the competition at Tokyo's International Forum. After her final attempt, she waved to crowd and bowed before making her way off the stage.

China's world record holder Li Wenwen set three Olympic records as she won the gold medal, first lifting 140kg in the snatch, then 180kg in the clean and jerk to finish on a total of 320kg.

Li Wenwen celebrates during the women's +87kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

A close battle for silver went the way of Great Britain's Emily Campbell with a score of 283kg. USA's Sarah Robles won bronze with 282kg.

Hubbard has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued new guidelines allowing qualifying women to compete ​in women's events provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.

