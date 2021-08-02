Film & TV
B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, an EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios film Credit: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Nicola Dove/EON Productions/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, an EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios film Credit: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Now playing
02:39
Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion
CNN
Now playing
02:06
'The Office' actress reveals what fans commonly tell her
Burberry
Now playing
02:17
Internet unsure what to think of Adam Driver as a centaur
Emilia Clarke Tonight Show Good 4 u accents orig AH _00000000.png
Emilia Clarke Tonight Show Good 4 u accents orig AH _00000000.png
Now playing
00:57
Emilia Clarke's rapid-fire accents blow away Jimmy Fallon
NBC
Now playing
02:04
Intoxicated Seth Meyers has trouble with Lorde's real name
Fremantle USA/Syco Entertainment/NBC/Warner Bros.
Now playing
01:55
'Police Academy' actor wows 'America's Got Talent' judges
Now playing
01:50
Stephen Colbert sits down with Richard Branson
Moviegoers sit, waiting for their movie to start at the AMC Burbank theatre on reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Moviegoers sit, waiting for their movie to start at the AMC Burbank theatre on reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.
Now playing
04:18
Here's why straight-to-streaming blockbusters might never work
Fremantle USA/Syco Entertainment/NBC
Now playing
01:58
Girl's amazing 'AGT' performance forces Simon Cowell to change the rules
Carol Kaelson/Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc
Now playing
00:55
Watch CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta host 'Jeopardy!'
HBO/Chase Films, New Line Cinema, HBO
Now playing
00:56
See James Gandolfini's son as Tony Soprano
HBO
Now playing
01:51
John Oliver exposes loophole in US health care system that targets evangelicals
Now playing
02:16
Conan O'Brien says goodbye to late night
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"/CBS
Now playing
01:35
See Tom Brady nail 'Hamilton' rap with late-night host
Courtesy Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Now playing
01:10
See Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' car that just sold for $550,000
avrillavigne/TikTok
Now playing
01:02
Avril Lavigne's TikTok debut gets boost from Tony Hawk
New York CNN Business —  

Amazon’s highly anticipated, and reportedly quite expensive, “Lord of the Rings” series finally has a premiere date.

The series, which is based on the beloved books by J.R.R. Tolkien, is set to debut on September 2, 2022 on Prime Video, the company announced on Monday. The show will premiere in 240 countries and territories worldwide and new episodes will be available weekly, according to Amazon (AMZN).

Filming of the first season ended Monday in New Zealand.

The show will take place “thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books” and will follow an ensemble cast, according to Amazon (AMZN). Some of those characters will be familiar while others will be new.

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth!” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The still untitled “Lord of the Rings” series is significant for Amazon as the tech giant attempts to further root itself in the streaming world. The show was first announced in 2017 and has garnered attention for its reported production budget.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in April that just one season of the show would cost more than $450 million — a total that blows away the budgets of other major TV shows and series.

The anticipation is high also because “Lord of the Rings” is one of the most beloved stories in literary and pop culture.

The series — which tells the tale of Hobbits, wizards, elves and humankind battling evil and temptation in the high fantasy world of Middle Earth — has charmed audiences for decades leading to a cult-like fanbase.

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, an EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios film Credit: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Nicola Dove/EON Productions/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, an EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios film Credit: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Amazon buys MGM in a mega media deal

The brand has spawned merchandising, games and multiple blockbuster and award-winning films.

The company has been on the hunt lately for other intellectual property to fill out its Prime Video streaming library. In May, Amazon purchased the iconic movie studio MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, giving the online retail giant a deep library of film and TV shows with the famous studio’s more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. That includes popular franchises such as James Bond, Rocky and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”