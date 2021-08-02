Welcome to our CNN Wellness five-part series on adolescence -- a tough time under any circumstances. As our children head back to school this fall, learn more about helping your tweens and teens understand their developing brains and feel their feelings.

(CNN) Awkwardness and big feelings? You must be talking about middle school. And while many parents assume that middle school is a rite of passage that kids need to stoically tough out, the opposite could not be more true.

Your tweens and teens can navigate this developmental phase and come out stronger on the other side if they learn to tap into their feelings.

Teaching kids about feelings matters for pretty much everything on the long parenting runway, whether it's diffusing toddler power struggles, cultivating empathy in young kids, helping adolescents learn emotional self-regulation, or navigating relationships going into adulthood.

I can tell you firsthand that suppressing feelings is not good. I grew up in an environment where drawing attention to yourself by showing emotions often lead to verbal or physical outbursts, so I trained myself to tamp down my feelings. Not learning how to express or manage my feelings eventually led to problems such as an eating disorder, becoming overly judgmental of other people and sometimes destroying relationships.

I have spent a lot of the past decade working on connecting to my emotions, complete with having a children's 30-option "How Are You Feeling Today?" poster in my office that I use to identify my own feelings.

