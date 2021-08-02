CNN —

Back-to-school sales are practically an institution, and with in-person classes picking up steam again for this year, it’s time to get little ones (and big kids!) equipped for school. National retailers are really taking the deals to new heights with bargains like $5 uniform polo shirts at Target, $6 styles for kids at Old Navy and an extra 50% off sales items at the Gap.

Read on to find out where to spend your money smartly so your kids can go back to school in style.

Old Navy’s back-to-school sale is already underway, and parents can save big when stocking up on new-semester staples. There are actually three phases to the sale: From July 26 through August 9, you can save up to 50% off select kids’ styles already on sale (starting from $6); from August 10 through 19, styles will be as low as $8; and from August 20 to September 2, there will be styles on sale from $10 with up to 50% off already-discounted items for kids.

StretchTech Performance Shorts for Girls ($10, originally $19.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy StretchTech Performance Shorts for Girls

Festooned with black spots against a white background — or colorways that include bright pink, a hot pink palm pattern, blue with green dots, and more — these bike shorts are basically leggings made for summer. Whether your little one is wearing them to school, sports practice, or just kicking around the house, they make for a fantastic pair of wear-anytime shorts.

Techie Fleece Tapered Sweatpants for Boys ($22, originally $26.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Techie Fleece Tapered Sweatpants for Boys

Perfect for the cool mornings ahead, these sweatpants will keep kids super warm and cozy — and looking cool, too. The trousers sit below the waist for maximum comfort, and they’re made from both a thermal-knit mesh and super-soft fleece which makes them great for outdoor activities.

Gender-Neutral Camo-Print Canvas Slip-Ons for Kids ($17.25, originally $22.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Gender-Neutral Camo-Print Canvas Slip-Ons for Kids

These slip-on sneakers make it easy to get out the door in the morning and be prepared for whatever else comes up during the day. Camo print acts as a neutral, so it’ll go with jeans, shorts, or whatever else your kid has in their back-to-school wardrobe.

Gap is currently offering an extra 50% off sale styles, as well as 40% off regular price styles, plus an extra 10% off anything from the Gap.com site. Consider it the perfect excuse for all ages to stock up, from college-age students to the littlest members of the family — but you better hurry and shop before the deals end July 29. Use the codes CYBER for regularly priced items, FIFTY for sale times, and MORE for everything at checkout to nab the bargains.

Teen Gap Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt ($15, originally $39.95; gap.com)

Gap Teen Gap Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt

A classic since at least the ‘90s, this iconic Gap sweatshirt bears the label’s letters and has a roomy, crew-necked fit for those days when putting together an outfit just seems like too much.

Teen Organic Cotton Boxy T-Shirt ($9.99, originally $24.95; gap.com)

Gap Teen Organic Cotton Boxy T-Shirt

Perfect for pretty much any outfit, this boxy t-shirt solves the “I don’t know what to wear,” mystery for the day. Made from 100% organic cotton, this super-soft shirt has a cropped fit and comes in shades from dark gray (at $9.99) to a blue tie-dye and white (each $11.99 on sale).

Kids Everyday Joggers with Washwell ($16, originally $24.95; gap.com)

Gap Kids Everyday Joggers with Washwell

These super-soft pull-on joggers are perfect for Monday mornings, rainy days and any other day the conditions make kids want to stay in bed just a snooze-button or two longer. Plus, they have pockets!

The massive retailer has back-to-school bargains galore, and when it comes to kids’ clothes, there are virtual racks of discounted options. Deals run almost continuously on this platform, so if the below have expired, don’t give up hope — just click around to find a few more great picks.

French Toast Boys’ Long Sleeve Classic Dress Shirt (starting at $9.60, originally $22; amazon.com)

Amazon French Toast Boys' Long Sleeve Classic Dress Shirt

This basic white button-up is great for uniforms, school picture day or anytime when a little extra spiffiness is required. If white isn’t your kid’s favorite, there are also options in two shades of blue, yellow and a classic black-and-white gingham.

Lucky Brand Girls’ Denim Jean (starting at $15.80, originally $29.60; amazon.com)

Amazon Lucky Brand Girls' Denim Jean

Available in a ton of styles, these slim-fit jeans are a wardrobe staple — and at less than $16, you might want to grab a couple pairs.

Levi’s Girl’s Denim Trucker Jacket (starting at $23, originally $46; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's Girl's Denim Trucker Jacket

Available in pretty much every shade of denim out there, this classic trucker jacket is currently half price in some styles for the upcoming fall semester.

Designed specifically to be durable enough for kids, Wanderwild’s backpacks on Amazon are currently 20% off now through September 7. They’re measured to fit all the devices and computers kids need for class, as well as the gear they need for after-school activities. The backpacks even come equipped with deep pockets for water bottles and hand sanitizer, as well as chest clips for extra support when all the textbooks need to come home.

Wanderwild Explorer ($32, originally $40; amazon.com)

Amazon Wanderwild Explorer

Aimed at students from preschool through 8th grade, the one-pound Explorer backpack is built to last, with thick fabric meant to stand up to the abuses of school-age kids and reinforced stitching, too.

Wanderwild The Adventurer ($48, originally $60; amazon.com)

Amazon Wanderwild The Adventurer

Perfect for elementary school students, this water-resistant backpack has chest straps for support and security, reinforced seams and handles and is a manageable size to carry around.

Wanderwild The Wanderer ($32, originally $40; amazon.com)

Amazon Wanderwild The Wanderer

Designed for school kids ages pre-K through 5th grade, this backpack holds everything students need for class, activities and more. It’s made from 600D polyester and has reinforced seams and handles for extra durability. (Restless fingers will also find the fidget tabs an advantage.)

A variety of kids’ and juniors’ items are 20% off from August 1 to 8 at Macy’s. Comb through the picks here or check out our favorites below — and don’t forget to use the code BTS at checkout for another 20% off.

Adidas Women’s Don’t Rest Alphaskin Racerback Medium Impact Sports Bra ($26.25; originally $35; macys.com)

Macy's Adidas Women's Don't Rest Alphaskin Racerback Medium Impact Sports Bra

This sports bra is great for gym class or after-school sports and it’s almost $10 off during the sale.

Big Boys Wind Runner Sportswear Jacket ($48.75, originally $65; macys.com)

Macy's Big Boys Wind Runner Sportswear Jacket

This wind runner is a nod to the classic ‘70s Nike design and will help repel the elements while keeping your kid cool and stylish.

Levi’s Women’s Denim Bermuda Shorts (starting at $24.99, originally $44.50; macys.com)

Macy's Levi's Women's Denim Bermuda Shorts

These classic juniors’ Levi’s shorts are casual and comfortable — and made with Levi’s WaterLess process, which has saved almost 2 billion gallons of water.

Target is pretty much a go-to when it comes to back-to-school essentials, and this year’s back-to-school sales, running now through July 31, make already-great deals even better. Head to the store online or in-person for great deals on school supplies, uniforms, clothing and more.

Boys’ Short Sleeve Stretch Pique Uniform Polo Shirt, Cat & Jack White ($5, originally $7; target.com)

Target Boys' Short Sleeve Stretch Pique Uniform Polo Shirt, Cat & Jack White

This casual white polo is perfect for picture day or when your kid is feeling a little extra dapper. It’s available in a variety of sizes and now at an all-time-low price.

Girls’ Quick Dry Woven Shorts, All in Motion ($10, originally $15; target.com)

Target Girls' Quick Dry Woven Shorts, All in Motion

These shorts are easy to move in and come in a variety of colorways, from cranberry and black to camouflage patterns. They’re also great for gym class or recess on rainy days thanks to their quick-drying capabilities.

Boys’ Adaptive Diaper Friendly Jeans, Cat & Jack Dark Wash (starting at $16, originally $20; target.com)

Target Boys' Adaptive Diaper Friendly Jeans, Cat & Jack Dark Was

These jeans are specially designed for adaptive needs, with features like size zippers and side-snap closers to make getting in and out of the pants a bit easier. The high rise is also great for slipping diapers on under the jeans. Other smart design points include flat seams for comfort and ventilating mesh for breathability. They’re also available in girls’ fits.

JCPenney’s Back to School sale is on now, with great deals for not just little ones, but the whole family. Kids of all ages can take 40% off or more great deals on clothes, shoes and more. Keep an eye out for extra pop-up discounts when you load the site, too.

Thereabouts Girls Sleeveless Jumper ($14.99, originally $19.99; jcpenney.com)

JC Penny Thereabouts Girls Sleeveless Jumper

This denim jumper is an all-year-round piece, thanks to its layerability for every season from summer to winter. It’s also available in the full range of girls’ sizes including plus.

Xersion Pull-On Little & Big Girls Bike Short ($9, originally $12; jcpenney.com)

JC Penny Xersion Pull-On Little & Big Girls Bike Short

Bike shorts are the leggings of summer, and this pink pair will help your kid move and play on the playground, at recess or in the park.

Arizona Big Kids Boys Felix Jr Adjustable Strap Flat Sandals ($19.99, originally $11.99; jcpenney.com)

JC Penny Arizona Big Kids Boys Felix Jr Adjustable Strap Flat Sandals

Still a classic after all these years, these sandals are ready for school, activities, or weekend play.

The much-loved children’s retailer is offering up to 60% off clothes and more through August 25 and up to 50% off during a second round of sales from August 26 to September 1. Shipping is free, so stock up on the deals while you can.

Girls Uniform Ruffle Pique Polo 4-Pack ($23.99, originally $51.95; childrensplace.com)

The Children's Place Girls Uniform Ruffle Pique Polo 4-Pack

This multi-pack of polos clocks in at less than $6 each — and gives your student one for almost every day of the week. It’s available in other colors too, including red, burgundy and green; and it comes in other multipack savings, too, from two to 10.

Girls Corduroy Skirtall ($18.48, originally $36.96; childrensplace.com)

The Children's Place Girls Corduroy Skirtall

In a mustard color that works with pretty much every season, this year-round skirtall can be layered for any type of weather. At 50% off, we’d add this to our cart in both yellow and the super-cute berry shade.

Boys Uniform Fleece Jogger Pants 3-Pack ($35.97, originally $59.95; childrensplace.com)

The Children's Place Boys Uniform Fleece Jogger Pants 3-Pack

Rotate these in and out of the weekly clothing options for three cozy options that will keep your kid comfy at school — or warm for after-school sports as the temperatures dip.

Plan ahead for fall’s cooler weather during Eddie Bauer’s summer sale. Leggings, fleece jackets, hoodies and more are all discounted up to 50% from August 1 to 8 — as well as school essentials like backpacks and lunchboxes.

Girls’ Extra Mile Trail Tight Leggings ($13, originally $26; eddiebauer.com)

Eddie Bauer Girls' Extra Mile Trail Tight Leggings

These stretchy leggings give your kid all the flexibility and comfort they need for the many little adventures that pop up during their days, from scaling the playground at recess to an afterschool romp in the yard.

Lunch Box Cooler ($9, originally $18; eddiebauer.com)

Eddie Bauer Lunch Box Cooler

With insulation to keep hot food hot and cold food cold, this lunch box comes in a range of kid-friendly patterns and colorways.

Boys’ Quest Fleece Full-Zip Jacket ($20, originally $40; eddiebauer.com)

Eddie Bauer Boys' Quest Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

This hoodless fleece jacket is great for kids who prefer wearing hats when the temps dip, and while it’s a cozy jacket for chillier days, it’s also extremely layerable under a parka or heavier coat when winter sets in.

This non-gendered clothing line targeted at both kids and adults puts inclusivity at the forefront, with styles that are well-made and free of labels and slogans. Super-soft clothes are the name of the game here, and affordability is top-of-mind as well (after all, kids grow fast!). You can stock up on clothes for kids with 20% off orders of five or more items — just use the code FALLPASS at checkout to score the discount.

This brand is targeted toward Gen Zers from middle school to college, and with the code CNNWKND15, just for CNN readers, you can take an additional 15% off prices. The pieces are designed to elevate kids’ favorites athletic-inspired clothing — think riffs on tennis and polo-style pieces. Bonus: The site offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Perfect Hoodie Set ($102, originally $136; wkndnation.com)

WkndNation Perfect Hoodie Set

Comfortable joggers and a zip-up hoodie combine to make a set students can wear separately or together, and it’s super-soft, thanks to a great cotton terry blend. Either way, this set makes it way easier to get dressed for that Friday morning 8 A.M. econ class.

Tux Leggings ($57.80, originally $68; wkndnation.com)

WkndNation Tux Leggings

You haven’t tried leggings like these before. Silky-soft and made from recycled polyester and recycled water bottles, they offer a ton of support and stretch. The tulip hem at the ankle and contrast seams keep these zhuzhed up if older students are heading out to a happy hour after their last class of the day.

Power Tee ($37.40; originally $44; wkndnation.com)

WkndNation Power Tee

This James Dean-inspired T-shirt — that man knew how to wear one — is soft and polished with pre-rolled sleeves and a boxy shape that’s perfect for front-tucking in for leaving out.

This New York-based company pulls together the best in baby and kids’ clothes — as well as a few pieces for expecting grown-ups, home goods, toys and more (think of it like a super-cool online department store that’s specifically for families). While it’s not technically a back-to-school sale, the current end-of-season sale has some great bargains for little ones.

Dabbawalla Bags Pink Piglet Backpack ($29.92, originally $44; maisonette.com)

Maisonette Dabbawalla Bags Pink Piglet Backpack

Perfect for preschoolers’ and kindergartners’ first day of glass, this frankly adorable backpack has lots of pockets for snacks, school supplies and more. (It’s a little too small for big-kid school supplies like folders and binders). Plus, it’s created from a sustainable textile that’s certifiably free of any bad stuff like PVC and lead.

Maison Me Desiree Sweatshirt, Pink ($33.60, originally $48; maisonette.com)

Maisonette Maison Me Desiree Sweatshirt, Pink

This brand’s in-house label has turned out a super-cute sweatshirt that’s dabbled with blooms and has a stylish ruffle just off the shoulder.

Maison Me Blair Fairisle Stripe Sweater, Navy Multi ($36.40, originally $52; maisonette.com)

Maisonette Maison Me Blair Fairisle Stripe Sweater, Navy Multi

No one wants to think about it yet, but autumn and winter are coming up soon — and this super-cozy sweater in a classic Fairisle pattern will keep little ones warm in cold temps.

This popular brand has a ton of great bargains — up to 60% off! — as the school year approaches, including two-piece sets that make getting dressed in the morning way easier, as well as comfortable staples like joggers and loose dresses. Just keep an eye out, as some items are final sale.

Cotton Jersey Dress ($10.99, originally $14.99; hm.com)

H&M Cotton Jersey Dress

Probably the easiest thing to throw on in the morning for little ones, this cotton jersey dress is super-comfy for the playground and classroom — and the cheerful pattern is practically guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

5-Pack Cotton Leggings ($24.99, originally $34.99; hm.com)

H&M 5-Pack Cotton Leggings

One for every school day of the week, this multipack of leggings comes in basic colors that are great for mixing and matching with hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts (and you’ve got to love the dino print version in the pack).

Loose Fit Pants ($14.99, originally $24.99; hm.com)

H&M Loose Fit Pants

These looser-fitting trousers give kids a little more room to bend, leap and run than your average pair of skinny jeans, and the twill construction ensures the pants are soft against their skin.

This online kids’ label, featuring fantastically fun clothes and accessories for both girls and boys (not that it matters), is offering 40% off items beginning August 16 through the end of the month. Some of the products that might be on sale include:

Daisy Lavender Tulle Dress ($28.80, originally $48; lolaandtheboys.com)

Lola and the Boys Daisy Lavender Tulle Dress

Floaty and sprinkled with daisies, this lavender frock is perfect for special occasions at school (or heck, pair it with some cute sneakers for an everyday look). Just buy up once size — it runs a bit small!

Monster Jogger Set ($38.40, originally $64; lolaandtheboys.com)

Lola and the Boys Monster Jogger Set

Perfect for casual days at school or hanging out in front of the TV after class, this two-piece set features a top and bottoms with a whimsical monster pattern that (thankfully) isn’t terribly scary — just full of personality.

Sequin Flip Angel Shorts ($30, originally $48; lolaandtheboys.com)

Lola and the Boys Sequin Flip Angel Shorts

It doesn’t get much better than disco-y sequined shorts, and if they came in adult sizes, we’d order them too.

