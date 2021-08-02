CNN —

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

Up your air frying IQ with a deal on the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer, now back down to $99.98 on Amazon. This Cosori model allows you to air fry from anywhere with a mobile device. Use your phone or Alexa to operate the fryer from the other room or across the kitchen and schedule cook times up to four hours in advance. Plus, monitor your food’s progress with the VeSync app, which also includes more than 100 recipes if you need ideas for your next meal.

In terms of actual air frying, the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart square nonstick basket and 11 preset functions: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, French fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread and desserts, plus a preheat function to improve food texture. It’s the perfect tool for those looking to maintain a healthier diet; according to Cosori, air frying uses 85% less fat than traditional deep frying methods.

Bio Bidet Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet for up to 40% off as part of the brand’s Summer Savings Event. Prices are as low as $219 for a Bio Bidet USPA 4800, down from $399, with deals on special edition products and more. The sale will be running until August 28, but we anticipate some bestsellers to go fast, so shop sooner rather than later.

Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping (a total value of $400 off) with code AUG400. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through August 3.

Under Armour Under Armour

Send the kids to class in style with savings on athletic apparel, sneakers and more now at Under Armour. Select back-to-school styles are now up to 40% off when you use the code BTS40!. We’re seeing bestsellers like UA Tech short-sleeve tees, basketball shoes and HeatGear Armour leggings all included in the event, so hurry while supplies last.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave Hybrid, Nova Hybrid or Original mattresses and 10% off the Element. Bundles like the back-to-school bundle, which includes two Original Pillows and one Sateen Sheet Set, are now 20% off. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by August 10.

Apple MagSafe Charger ($28.99 with code CNNGMS, originally $39.99; dailysteals.com)

Apple MagSafe Charger

If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to climb aboard. Daily Steals is now offering savings on the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly, when you use code CNNGMS. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases, are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger.

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its Semi-Annual Stock Up event, with everything on site 20% off with code SEMI20. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Apple MacBook Air ($899.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com)

Apple MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at this incredibly low price at Best Buy. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model is $150 off, with open-box offers as low as $764.99. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $223 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Spanx

Spanx Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since dozens of styles are on sale during the brand’s Anniversary Sale for a limited time. Shop up to 35% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes with the help of kitchen essentials from Sur La Table. The retailer’s Overstock Sale is on, so you can upgrade your pots, pans, knives, bakeware and much more for up to 60% off.

Just over 280 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new wares are of excellent quality.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s famed Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers. The event features huge discounts on thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through Aug. 8.

Leesa

Leesa Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, 2-Pack ($32, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Natasha Hatendi/CNN Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

The eyes have it with this sale on our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. Thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can pick up two tubes today for $32 — a $40 value. This liner is incredibly adept at making a precise wing, and as its name claims, it really does stay put all day long.

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (starting at $479.99; woot.com)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models up for grabs for as low as $479.99 for one day only. Choose from green, black, gold, silver and more colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The phones themselves include a variety of features you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

