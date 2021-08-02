CNN —

Once seen as simply a fisherman’s hat used to protect from sun and other elements, the bucket hat is back, and ready to make a new statement.

“Bucket hats are one of the few hats that pack and travel well. You don’t have to worry about crushing them and ruining their shape,” explains Tamara Rappa, editor in chief of fashion site Story + Rain. And they’re “often inexpensive, so they provide a look for less.”

When selecting a bucket hat, Rappa advises, first and foremost, you want one with “crushability,” as she puts it. “The beauty of the bucket hat is that it’s a classic that can withstand constant folding and carrying, while also being able to work with a multitude of outfits.” Rappa recommends starting with the style in its most basic state: “You can never go wrong with a cotton bucket hat in a solid color, preferably in a neutral. Buy three in an array of neutrals to easily stash in a few of your bags, just like your lip balm or your wallet.”

Christen Maxwell, a Paris-based handbag and accessories designer, is also a fan of the bucket hat for folks of all ages. Maxwell wore her “fair share of floral printed bucket hats” as a child of the ‘90s, and is “loving seeing them back with huge oversize brims.” She’s even introduced her infant daughter to the style for her first summer.

When styling your bucket hat, Rappa says, if it’s a simple cotton or twill option, keep it in the casual family. “Wear with jeans and a tee, a breezy linen dress and sneakers or sandals, slouchy lightweight pants with a boatneck top, or go sporty by pairing it with athleisure.” If you’re elevating it to a satin fabric or a chic print, “pair with dresses and heels or a lightweight, unstructured summer suit.”

Below, we rounded up some of our most favorite bucket hats for women, men and even babies.

Women’s bucket hats

UO Washed Bucket Hat ($19; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Washed Bucket Hat

Rappa’s budget neutral of choice: Simple, in washed cotton, priced so you can get one in multiple colors.

Adidas Originals Denim Bucket Hat ($30; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Adidas Originals Denim Bucket Hat

A sporty take — and the author’s family’s summer go-to.

Madewell Bucket Fishing Hat ($19.99, originally $32; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Bucket Fishing Hat

There’s an adorable zip pocket in this one which will come in handy for stashing little unexpected things.

Asos Design Broderie Fisherman Bucket Hat ($20; asos.com)

Asos Asos Design Broderie Fisherman Bucket Hat

Maxwell likes this eyelet one that “can carry you from beach to BBQ and packs a lot of detail for the price.”

A&F x The Trevor Project Gender-Neutral Pride Bucket Hat ($30; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie A&F x The Trevor Project Gender-Neutral Pride Bucket Hat

With this Pride hat, Abercrombie donates $200,000 to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Mashiaoyi Unisex Print Reversible Bucket Hat ($13.89; amazon.com)

Mashiaoyi Unisex Print Reversible Bucket Hat

This one comes in this cherry print, among loads of others, and is utterly affordable.

Hat Attack Washed Cotton Crusher ($55; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Hat Attack Washed Cotton Crusher

“With a wider brim, this injects the classic bucket with a little more style,” says Rappa. “It’s a perfect stark black staple.”

Reversible Canvas Bucket Hat ($45, originally $78; draperjames.com)

Draper James Reversible Canvas Bucket Hat

Garden party? Horse races? Picnic in the park with friends? This one’s in line with all of that.

JCrew Wide-brim Bucket Hat with UV Coating ($49.50; jcrew.com)

JCrew JCrew Wide-brim Bucket Hat with UV Coating

“I’d wear this one for a Saturday morning farmer’s market and iced coffee run,” says Maxwell.

Breeze Reversible Bucket Cap ($48; athleta.com)

Athleta Breeze Reversible Bucket Cap

Reversible, so you double the wearability, and the adjustable ties keep it secure.

Lola Hats No Man’s Land Bucket Hat ($200; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Lola Hats No Man's Land Bucket Hat

“A go-to for timeless straw hats,” Maxwell loves Lola Hats’ “classic but modern take on a colorblocked hat. This one defies trends and will be a keeper year after year.”

Women’s H2Off Rain Bucket Hat ($44.95; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean Women's H2Off Rain Bucket Hat

Specifically fashioned to resist rain — and cute to boot.

Isabel Marant Denji Wool-Blend Bucket Hat ($345; neimanmarcus.com)

Neiman Marcus Isabel Marant Denji Wool-Blend Bucket Hat

“If designer accessories are your thing and you rock a fashion forward look, now’s the time to look for the logo’d bucket hat,” Rappa says.

Gucci Gg Supreme Denim Wide Brim Hat ($650.00; editorialist.com)

Editorialist Gucci Gg Supreme Denim Wide Brim Hat

This one’s a “super splurge in denim with a wide retro brim — great for summer in the city or an aperitivo along the water,” Maxwell says.

Men’s bucket hats

CM Solid Bucket Hat ($59.50; clubmonaco.com)

Club Monaco CM Solid Bucket Hat

A men’s hat that comes in three perfect neutrals, and can work for everyone.

Asos Design Bucket Hat in Washed Black ($10.40, originally $17.50; asos.com)

Asos Asos Design Bucket Hat in Washed Black

A simple option that’s perfect for the beach or the lake. Plus, it’s available in a wide variety of colors such as sage green and mushroom.

Mushroom Icon Bucket Hat ($24; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Mushroom Icon Bucket Hat

For an earthy kind of guy.

Orlebar Brown Blantyre Piping Bucket Hat ($115; saksfifthavenue.com)

Saks Fifth Avenue Orlebar Brown Blantyre Piping Bucket Hat

We love the preppy primary-color piping.

Baby bucket hats

Baby Eyelet Bucket Hat ($17, originally $24.95; gap.com)

Gap Baby Eyelet Bucket Hat

Consider this your kid’s new summer staple.

Pureborn Baby Bucket Hat Infant Boys Girls Cotton Breathable Sun Hat (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Pureborn Baby Bucket Hat Infant Boys Girls Cotton Breathable Sun Hat

Available in prints like elephants, bumblebees and whales, the hat is made of breathable cotton and is machine washable.

Baby Girl Scalloped Hat ($29; jacadi.com)

Jacadi Baby Girl Scalloped Hat

A soft take on the silhouette, this is Maxwell’s new baby daughter’s first bucket hat.