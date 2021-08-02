CNN —

Whether you’re dealing with long workdays or tons of homework, everyone needs a quality, sturdy backpack in their life. We’ve compiled a list of our ultimate favorites so you can come to class or work prepared for tests, presentations and more.

Read on to see what our top picks are for school, laptops, kids and commuters.

Backpacks for college and school

JanSport Right Pack ($55.95, originally $60; amazon.com)

Amazon JanSport Right Pack

You can’t go wrong with this JanSport backpack. With a suede leather bottom and a lifetime warranty, it’s been a classic for decades. It also has a padded pocket to protect your laptop and other tech valuables.

Gazigo Women’s High School College Bookbag ($35.88; amazon.com)

Amazon Gazigo Women's High School College Bookbag

With padded straps to prevent back pain and plenty of room for all of your belongings (plus a 14-inch padded laptop sleeve), this roomy and classic backpack is great for high school or college students who like to be in style.

Adidas Prime Backpack ($58.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Adidas Prime Backpack

A padded sleeve keeps your electronics safe and protected, while load spring shoulder padding gives added comfort for your back. It has multiple zippered pockets for keeping things organized as well.

North Face Daypack ($69; northface.com)

North Face North Face Daypack

A whopping 97% of customers recommend this product, and it’s clear why. Not only is it water-repellant, but it’s durable enough to transition from an everyday bag into a hiking or travel bag with its laptop sleeve, 22-liter capacity, water bottle pockets and invisible pocket at the top for the extra valuables.

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack ($129.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

The Fjallraven Kanken is a household name for backpacks, known for its style and durability. It holds a 17-inch laptop and still has a main compartment and three extra pockets to store your belongings. It’s dirt- and water-resistant and built with a material that easily wipes clean. An added rain flap gives you even more protection too.

Backpacks for laptops

Herschel Heritage Backpack ($64.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Herschel Heritage Backpack

Featuring the diamond logo well known by many, the Heritage Backpack is indisputably classic. Its modern design is one focal point, but it also has a 15-inch laptop sleeve front pocket with a key clip that’s great for school or work.

Lekesky Laptop Backpack ($31.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lekesky Laptop Backpack

Here’s a particularly roomy backpack to store all of your things. This backpack has nonfraying stitching and sturdy zippers that promise to last for years.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Women’s Chelsea Backpack ($134.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Chelsea Backpack

With its 15-inch padded pocket, breathable and adjustable straps and a strap on the back that can hook right onto your carry-on, this Kenneth Cole backpack is great for travelers, business and school as well. It is tear-resistant and has a fully lined interior.

LXY Vegan Leather Backpack ($30.99; amazon.com)

Amazon LXY Vegan Leather Backpack

There are a whopping six compartments in this stylish vegan leather backpack with a vintage feel, which means you have a spot for all of your school or work essentials. It features a sleeve that holds laptops up to 14 inches and even a button in the interior that allows you to increase the capacity of the backpack when you need to.

Nike Utility Speed Training Backpack ($75; dickssportinggoods.com)

Dick's Sporting Goods Nike Utility Speed Training Backpack

Nike not only makes great athleisure and sneakers, but great backpacks as well. This one is praised for being incredibly durable and lasting for years and years, with an internal sleeve that can hold laptops up to 15 inches.

Backpacks for kids

School Backpacks for Teen Girls Lightweight Canvas Backpack ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon School Backpacks for Teen Girls Lightweight Canvas Backpack

This backpacks comes in a variety of colors that include a matching lunch bag and pencil case. Padded shoulder straps are an added bonus for comfort.

Adidas Young Creator Backpack ($35.45; amazon.com)

Amazon Adidas Young Creator Backpack

For your sporty student, this is the backpack for them. It is machine-washable and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Preschool Backpack ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Preschool Backpack

With its simple, straightforward silhouette, this kind of backpack is ideal for your little one who is just beginning their school years. It’s lightweight but can hold plenty of books and supplies. Plus, the fun prints and colors available will help them dream big.

Vorspack Clear Backpack ($21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vorspack Clear Backpack

This heavy-duty clear backpack is great for quick checks to make sure you have everything ready to go. It’s also great for quick security checks at games, concerts and even Disney World. Plus, it’s easy to wipe off too!

Fortnite Multiplier Backpack ($49.49; amazon.com)

Amazon Fortnite Multiplier Backpack

For the Fortnite fans out there, we found your dream backpack. It even has a large compartment for your books and laptop or tablets. A true win for gamers.

Commuter backpacks

City Adventurer Backpack 17L ($128; lululemon.com)

Lulu Lemon City Adventurer Backpack 17L

Available in three different colors and earning points from reviewers for its durability, this backpack is worth its price tag. Designed for on-the-go use, the backpack has a section for sweaty workout clothes and is even water-repellent.

Kinetic Backpack (starting at $89.99, originally $139; athleta.com)

Athleta Kinetic Backpack

This backpack was built for anything from school to work to travel, and obviously as a workout bag too. It even has water bottle compartments with a separate shoe bag.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack ($25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

A neutral-colored backpack like this one means it can go with way more outfit options than your typical black or navy picks. This bag is particularly great for tech-savvy business workers and students alike since it features a USB charging port along with an anti-theft pocket to store valuables.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Manhattan Commuter Slim Backpack ($56.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kenneth Cole Reaction Manhattan Commuter Slim Backpack

This designer backpack comes in six different colors, and with an RFID-protected business organizer. The back is mesh to allow airflow for long walks and warmer days.

Kroser Laptop Backpack ($36.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kroser Laptop Backpack

With more than 10,000 rave ratings on Amazon, plus a luggage strap at the back, consider this pick if you’re a frequent traveler or flyer, or if you just want a really great bag at an incredibly affordable price point. Its laptop sleeve can hold a laptop or tablet up to 17.3 inches too, so it’s great for those with larger equipment.