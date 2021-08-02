Pop star Kris Wu detained in China after rape allegations

(CNN) Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of rape after allegedly "repeatedly seducing young women into having sex," police said in a statement Saturday night.

The case against Wu, 30 -- whose Chinese name is Wu Yifan -- is still under investigation, police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital said.

The allegations first emerged last month on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, when a woman posting under the verified handle "Du Meizhu" alleged she was sexually assaulted when she was a student at the Communication University of China in Beijing. She said she was 17 at the time of the alleged assault.

The allegations gained further traction after she was interviewed by 163.com, a major news portal.

CNN has reached out to Wu's representatives and is still awaiting a response.

