Myanmar's military ruler declares himself Prime Minister, pledges to hold elections by 2023

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on the role of Prime Minister in a newly formed caretaker government, state media reported on Sunday, six months after the army seized power from a civilian government.

In a speech on Sunday, Min Aung Hlaing repeated a pledge to hold elections by 2023 and said his administration was ready to work with a future regional envoy on Myanmar.

Min Aung Hlaing has chaired the State Administration Council (SAC) that was formed just after the coup and that has run Myanmar since then, and the caretaker government will replace it.

"In order to perform the country's duties fast, easily and effectively, the state administration council has been re-formed as caretaker government of Myanmar," a newsreader on state Myawaddy television said.

