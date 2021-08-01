Racism stopped her from trying on a wedding dress. Seventy years later, her dream came true

(CNN) When Martha Tucker was 24 years old, she found herself madly in love, ready to get married and start a family with her sweetheart, Lehman Tucker.

But it was 1952 in the Deep South. And unlike White women at the time, she was denied the simple pleasure of walking into a bridal shop and trying on a wedding dress.

Now, nearly 70 years later, Tucker finally got to try on the dress of her dreams.

Martha and Lehman Tucker after they were married.

The Tuckers' romance began in Birmingham, Alabama, where segregation laws suppressed Black people for generations.

"During that time, we couldn't just walk in those stores," Martha, now 94, told CNN. "I tried not to think about buying a wedding dress because I knew I wouldn't even be allowed inside. I was very upset about it, but it's not like there was anything I could do."

