91 wildfires are now burning across the US, with Oregon's Bootleg Fire growing to over 400,000 acres

(CNN) Seven new large fires were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of wildfires raging in the United States to 91, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

More than 1.8 million acres have burned since these fires began, the NIFC said. More than 22,300 wildland firefighters and incident management teams are involved in battling the blazes.

This year, 37,803 fires have burned more than 3 million acres across the United States, per NIFC. During the same period in 2020, 32,059 fires burned a total of 2.1 million acres.

As of August 1, 2021, there are 91 active wildfires raging across the US.

"As hot temperatures and very dry vegetation persists, it is important to stay informed on current and predicted environmental conditions," NIFC said in its Sunday update. "Check for fire restrictions and closures before you head out to enjoy your public lands. Now more than ever, we need your help to prevent wildfires."

Idaho is the state with the biggest number of large fires, at 23. However, Oregon has the most acres burned: 554,587 among its 11 fires. The Bootleg Fire near the California border is alone responsible for burning 413,734 acres.