At least 10 people injured in a mass shooting in New York City

(CNN) At least 10 people were injured in a mass shooting in New York City late Saturday evening.

The individuals, whose ages range from 19 to 72, are being treated in local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, the New York City Police Department said.

Around 10:38 p.m. Saturday, police responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting, Assistant Chief Galen Frierson, of the NYPD's Patrol Borough Queens North said at a news conference Sunday morning.

"A preliminary report shows two males approached eastbound on the sidewalk on the north side of 37th Avenue from 97th Street while brandishing firearms," Frierson said. "The shooters advanced toward the crowd, firing numerous shots before jumping back on two scooters driven by two other males and fleeing the scene."

Police are now searching for the four individuals they suspect are behind the shooting. They are described as males who were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.

