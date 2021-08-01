5 wounded in early morning shooting near Bourbon Street in New Orleans, police say

By Alta Spells, CNN

Updated 11:42 AM ET, Sun August 1, 2021

Five people were wounded in a shooting near Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Sunday.
(CNN)A shooting in the French Quarter section of New Orleans left five people injured early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department told CNN in an email.

Officers responded to the call near Bourbon Street and Orleans Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Five victims were involved in the incident, and one person has been detained in connection with it, police said.
      Information about the condition of the victims and specifics on the suspect and motive were not immediately available from police. The investigation into the shooting remains active, according to police.