5 wounded in early morning shooting near Bourbon Street in New Orleans, police say

(CNN) A shooting in the French Quarter section of New Orleans left five people injured early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department told CNN in an email.

Officers responded to the call near Bourbon Street and Orleans Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Five victims were involved in the incident, and one person has been detained in connection with it, police said.

Information about the condition of the victims and specifics on the suspect and motive were not immediately available from police. The investigation into the shooting remains active, according to police.