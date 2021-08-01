Louisiana man arrested after allegedly killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom, sheriff's office says

(CNN) A Louisiana man allegedly killed his grandmother before wounding his mother and three other people in multiple incidents in Baton Rouge Sunday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a call reporting domestic violence at around 9 a.m. and found the suspect's grandmother dead when they arrived.

The suspect had stabbed his grandmother and mother, before shooting three people as he tried to steal their vehicles and later pointed his weapon at sheriff's deputies Sunday morning, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told reporters at a news conference, which was posted to Facebook

His mother is in stable condition in the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect fled the home in his grandmother's car and went to an outdoor shopping center, where police believe he intended to ditch the car and steal another, Gautreaux said.

Read More