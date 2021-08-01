The 2019 Golden Ray shipwreck off Georgia's Jekyll Island is leaking oil

(CNN) Teams are working to clean up an oil spill that happened during work on the Golden Ray shipwreck near Georgia's Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Saturday.

The spill occurred during "weight-shedding operations" of the shipwreck, which capsized off of Georgia's shores in September 2019, according to a news release from St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command.

Responders are using several approaches inside and outside an Environmental Protection Barrier (EPD) to contain the "significant" amount of oil that was discharged, the release said.

With the help of helicopters guiding response vessels, crews are using current busters, oil skimmers and barrier, and sorbent boom to collect the oil.

Response vessels are directed by helicopter to precisely collect oil.

"Our people have trained and equipment is prepared to ensure the protection of the people and environment of St. Simons Sound," Incident Commander Chris Graff of Gallagher Marine Systems said in the release.

Read More