Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN) Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs was crowned the world's fastest man as he claimed a shock victory in the men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs set a new European record of 9.80 seconds on Sunday, finishing 0.04 seconds ahead of the USA's Fred Kerley in second and 0.09 seconds ahead of Canada's Andre De Grasse in third.

It capped a glorious few minutes for Italy at the Olympic Stadium with Jacobs' victory coming shortly after Gianmarco Tamberi's gold medal in the high jump.

The two men embraced as Jacobs -- the first Italian man to win 100m gold at the Olympics and the first European champion since Great Britain's Linford Christie in 1992 -- crossed the finish line.

"It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games, and obviously, a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true," said Jacobs.

