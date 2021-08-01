Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN)Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs was crowned the world's fastest man as he claimed a shock victory in the men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jacobs set a new European record of 9.80 seconds on Sunday, finishing 0.04 seconds ahead of the USA's Fred Kerley in second and 0.09 seconds ahead of Canada's Andre De Grasse in third.
It capped a glorious few minutes for Italy at the Olympic Stadium with Jacobs' victory coming shortly after Gianmarco Tamberi's gold medal in the high jump.
The two men embraced as Jacobs -- the first Italian man to win 100m gold at the Olympics and the first European champion since Great Britain's Linford Christie in 1992 -- crossed the finish line.
"It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games, and obviously, a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true," said Jacobs.
"I want to thank my family that has always supported me, my children, and my mom, who has been my number one fan since I was a child, and my team who have followed me and those who support me."
The race got off to a nervy start with GB's Zharnel Hughes disqualified for a false start.
It transpired that it was a stroke of luck for Jacobs, who had the slowest reaction time out of the blocks -- more than half a second -- during the first start.
Jacobs, Kerley and De Grasse all ran personal bests in the final, with De Grasse adding another bronze medal to the one he won at the Rio Olympics five years ago.
In the first men's 100m final since three-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt retired from athletics, Jacobs' winning time was 0.01 seconds faster than Bolt's in Rio.
"I really did