Africa's most populous city is battling floods and rising seas. It may soon be unlivable, experts warn

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Cars and houses submerged in water, commuters wading through buses knee-high in floods, and homeowners counting the cost of destroyed properties.

Welcome to Lagos during rainy season.

Residents of Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, are used to the yearly floods that engulf the coastal city during the months of March to November. In mid-July, however, the major business district of Lagos Island experienced one of its worst floods in recent years.

"It was very bad, and unusual," Eselebor Oseluonamhen, 32 told CNN.

"I drove out of my house ... I didn't realize it had rained so much ... There was heavy traffic on my route because of the flood. The more we went, the higher the water level. The water kept rising until it covered the bumper of my car ... then there was water flowing inside my car," Oseluonamhen, who runs a media firm on the Lagos mainland, recalled.

Every year!!!! Same same in Lagos!!

Nothing is ever done about flooding but to tell citizens to move.....

Pls keep your saloon cars at home o.

Even SUVs dey swim 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bN31UuLOzK — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) July 16, 2021