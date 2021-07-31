A two-headed sea turtle hatchling was found on a South Carolina beach

(CNN) Park volunteers patrolling a beach in South Carolina on Wednesday stumbled upon an unexpected surprise: a two-headed baby sea turtle.

A group of patrollers and volunteers at Edisto Beach State Park were making a routine inventory to check on sea turtle nests when they stumbled across the special hatchling, South Carolina State Parks said on Facebook.

The park said they dig into a turtle nest about three to five days after it begins showing "signs of a major emergence." This helps determine the nest's success, which depends on how many eggs hatch. They also look for live hatchlings who didn't make it to sea.

The two-headed loggerhead sea turtle was one of three live babies found in a nest.

"This two-headed hatchling is the result of a genetic mutation," South Carolina State Parks said . "Other two-headed hatchlings have been found in South Carolina in past years, but this is a first for the patrol team at Edisto Beach State Park."

