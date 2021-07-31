This woman has the largest mouth in the world, according to Guinness

(CNN) TikTok is full of users with big mouths, but one star on the social media platform just proved hers is quite literally the largest.

Her mouth gape measures 6.56 centimeters, or about two and a half inches. When measured across, it reaches more than 10 centimeters, or four inches.

Ramsdell said she has always known she has a big mouth, but it wasn't until the "children of TikTok" pointed out she may have a record-sized mouth that she was encouraged to go for the record.

"I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth," she said.