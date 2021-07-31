Queens man accused of robbing an 11-year-old girl on her way to a grocery store

(CNN) A Queens man was arrested and charged on suspicion of dragging an 11-year-old girl into an alleyway, robbing her and cutting her neck with a sharp metal object, a district attorney in the New York City borough said Friday.

Jonathan Perez, 34, allegedly approached the girl early Sunday as she was on her way to a grocery in the Queens neighborhood of Jackson Heights, a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz reads.

Perez is accused of pulling her into an alleyway and pushing her, causing her to fall to the ground, before threatening "to kill her and violate her if she didn't stop screaming," the statement reads.

Authorities accuse Perez of fleeing with her keys, money and bag, Katz's statement reads.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she was treated for a cut to her neck, according to the statement.

