Michigan father rushed into burning home to save his twin 18-month-old daughters

New York (CNN) When Ray Lucas and his girlfriend Shi'Ann Brown returned after a trip to the corner store to pick up milk, they found their Michigan home engulfed in flames -- and their twin daughters were trapped inside.

His mother, who had been watching the 18-month-old girls, was panicking on the front yard in Eastpointe, Michigan, and trying to get help.

"I was speechless. Action took over me. I ran into the house to get my babies," Lucas, 23, told CNN. "I'm looking at it as a father. I did anything that any other father would do or should do," he said.

The fire on July 17 was spreading through three floors inside, including the basement where Malaysia and Milan were in their crib, Lucas said. He wasn't sure the fire department would get there in time.

He plunged into the burning building, quickly discovering that he couldn't see anything due to the flames. But he knew his way around and headed to the basement.

Read More