At least five people, including a 4-year-old, were shot outside of an Indianapolis funeral home

(CNN) Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting outside of a funeral home in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday that left at least five people wounded, including a 4-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1100 block of West 30th Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Genae Cook said at a press conference. Upon arrival, officers immediately located at least three people with gunshot wounds.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and remains in critical condition, Cook said, while a 16-year-old girl was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is in stable condition.

An adult male was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and is in stable condition, according to Cook.

Two more people walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital within moments of each other with gunshot wounds, Cook said.

